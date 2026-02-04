Council on Compulsive Gambling of PA: Calling Time Out On The Big Game

SPRING HOUSE, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / The amount of money being wagered annually on the Big Game increases each year, with total bets anticipated to reach record levels in 2026. The American Gaming Association estimates that Americans will legally wager more than $1.76 billion on the game this year. Many individuals living in the Commonwealth will be placing bets leading up to, and on, game day.

In Pennsylvania, it is estimated that hundreds of thousands of individuals are experiencing issues related to their gambling activity, with even more at risk of developing significant problems. 14% of calls to the Pennsylvania Statewide Helpline in 2025 were regarding issues with online sports betting, the second highest category of problematic gambling types, topped only by internet slots. The Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania, Inc. (CCGP) wants all Pennsylvanians to know two things - you're not alone, and help is available.

CCGP raises problem gambling awareness throughout Pennsylvania and focuses on educating the public on help that is available. Josh Ercole, CCGP Executive Director, states, "As we continue to see more participation in regulated, and unregulated, forms of sports betting, it is more important than ever to continue having conversations about associated risks and how to navigate them. For anyone who will be placing wagers on the game, if setting and sticking to limits feels challenging, please consider speaking with someone."

In Pennsylvania, there are many options for help with gambling issues - recovery groups, counseling and other methods can help individuals who are struggling. Confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional help is available via chat or text at www.pacouncil.com.

