Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Revolutionäre Entwicklung im Megatrend - Der KI-Durchbruch für Pflege und Sicherheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.02.2026 13:02 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Council on Compulsive Gambling of PA: Calling Time Out On The Big Game

SPRING HOUSE, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / The amount of money being wagered annually on the Big Game increases each year, with total bets anticipated to reach record levels in 2026. The American Gaming Association estimates that Americans will legally wager more than $1.76 billion on the game this year. Many individuals living in the Commonwealth will be placing bets leading up to, and on, game day.

In Pennsylvania, it is estimated that hundreds of thousands of individuals are experiencing issues related to their gambling activity, with even more at risk of developing significant problems. 14% of calls to the Pennsylvania Statewide Helpline in 2025 were regarding issues with online sports betting, the second highest category of problematic gambling types, topped only by internet slots. The Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania, Inc. (CCGP) wants all Pennsylvanians to know two things - you're not alone, and help is available.

CCGP raises problem gambling awareness throughout Pennsylvania and focuses on educating the public on help that is available. Josh Ercole, CCGP Executive Director, states, "As we continue to see more participation in regulated, and unregulated, forms of sports betting, it is more important than ever to continue having conversations about associated risks and how to navigate them. For anyone who will be placing wagers on the game, if setting and sticking to limits feels challenging, please consider speaking with someone."

In Pennsylvania, there are many options for help with gambling issues - recovery groups, counseling and other methods can help individuals who are struggling. Confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional help is available via chat or text at www.pacouncil.com.

Contact Josh Ercole, CCGP Executive Director, with inquiries.
215-643-4545
josh@pacouncil.com

SOURCE: Council on Compulsive Gambling of PA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/calling-time-out-on-the-big-game-1133435

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.