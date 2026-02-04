iBLOXX Studios DMCC: iBLOXX Secures USD 5.4 Million for Global Launch of StrayShot

iBLOXX Studios DMCC has raised USD 5.4 million to finalize development and support the global launch of its mobile-first third-person shooter, StrayShot. Based in Dubai and part of the DMCC Gaming Centre and Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, the studio collaborates with partners like the Dubai Future Foundation and Xsolla. StrayShot features multiple modes (Battle Royale, Team Deathmatch, Extraction), is optimized for low-end devices, and is set in the fictional region of Sierra Verde. Currently in closed testing, the game will include blockchain-enabled asset ownership. The funding will fuel global marketing, live operations, ongoing updates, and future console versions.

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / iBLOXX Studios DMCC, a Dubai-based game development studio, has raised over USD 5 million to finalise development and support the upcoming launch of its third-person shooter, StrayShot.

Headquartered in the DMCC Free Zone, iBLOXX Studios is a member of the DMCC Gaming Centre and participates in the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 (DPG33). The studio works closely with ecosystem partners including the Dubai Future Foundation, Xsolla, and the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, and previously participated in the Dubai Pavilion at Gamescom.

StrayShot is a mobile-first shooter designed to deliver high-quality gameplay while remaining accessible on low-end devices. The game features multiple modes, including Battle Royale, Team Deathmatch, and Extraction. Set in the fictional South American region of Sierra Verde, players take on the role of mercenaries competing against each other and the cartel led by El Fuego.

The title is currently in closed testing and will include blockchain-enabled features to support in-game asset ownership and trading.

The new funding will be used to support global marketing and distribution, live operations, ongoing game updates, and the preparation of console versions.

"The capital allows us to bring StrayShot to market with the level of quality and operational readiness we believe players expect," said Domenik Maier, CEO of iBLOXX Studios.

More information is available at www.strayshot.game and www.ibloxx.com.

