Registrar Corp, the world's largest food and beverage regulatory compliance provider, today announced its acquisition of TechniCAL, the world's leading independent Process Authority for low-acid and acidified foods. Registrar Corp is a Paine Schwartz Partners portfolio company.

Consumer demand for convenience and longer product life without refrigeration has driven rapid growth in shelf-stable foods and beverages, with packaging innovations extending beyond cans and glass jars to formats such as retort pouches and cartons. Ensuring products in these various packaging formats are safe from harmful microorganisms is critical to public health and required by the U.S. FDA. Together, Registrar Corp and TechniCAL provide the industry's most complete solution, combining proven scientific expertise, regulatory knowledge, training, and advanced thermal testing.

"TechniCAL is world renowned for its Process Authority expertise and advanced testing technologies assuring compliant thermal processing," said Raj Shah, CEO of Registrar Corp. "Welcoming TechniCAL into the Registrar Corp family enables us to deliver unmatched regulatory and safety support for companies producing shelf-stable packaged foods and beverages."

Founded more than 50 years ago, TechniCAL is the gold standard in Process Authority services for low-acid and acidified food and beverage processors. Additionally, it develops and supports thermal process testing and data-collection technologies used globally, including Ecklund thermocouples, CALPlex dataloggers, and CALSoft software, ensuring accurate thermal validation and compliant documentation.

"Joining Registrar Corp enables us to expand our capabilities while preserving the scientific rigor, independence, and client service that have distinguished TechniCAL as an FDA USDA recognized Process Authority for decades," said Scott Cabes, President of TechniCAL.

TechniCAL will continue to operate as an independent Process Authority under the TechniCAL name with its existing team. This structure ensures continuity for current clients while expanding access to Registrar Corp's global resources, infrastructure, and regulatory support. Together, the companies provide unsurpassed FDA regulatory experience, technology, and training to help food businesses meet safety and regulatory requirements.

About Registrar Corp

Registrar Corp provides regulatory compliance and technology solutions to more than 35,000 clients in over 180 countries across the food and beverage, cosmetics, medical device, and drug industries.

About TechniCAL

TechniCAL is the world's leading independent Thermal Process Authority for low-acid and acidified foods, providing FDA regulatory guidance, process validation, and testing and data-collection solutions worldwide.

