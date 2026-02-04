Macrobond, the global platform for macroeconomic and financial data, announced the launch of Macrobond Amplify, a browser-based research distribution tool that enables economists and analysts to deliver rich, interactive content to their consumers at scale.

Amplify empowers analysts and research teams to move beyond static charts and PDFs, delivering interactive, explorable insights that build trust, foster collaboration, and drive better decision-making. With Amplify, research teams can publish interactive, auditable research models that clients can explore directly through charts and dynamic visualizations. By sharing a simple link, Amplify users can distribute their research at scale with both internal partners and clients.

"As the research industry evolves, analysts and economists face growing pressure to ensure their work reaches the right audiences, shows transparency, and demonstrates the rigour behind their thinking," says Dan Seal, Chief Product Officer at Macrobond. "Amplify takes the static research content of the past and brings it to life as an interactive, transparent and reusable research asset."

Macrobond worked closely with key customers Aviva Investors and BCA Research to develop Amplify and validate its value and utility for modern research teams.

"Amplify's interactive assets allow our research team to serve as a single source of truth to our entire organization," said Mick Grady, Head of Investment Strategy and Chief Economist at Aviva Investors. "Amplify has increased the reach of our content nearly fivefold. But more importantly, it has given our team the ability to deliver to our stakeholders more useful, detailed insights that allow us to spend time discussing ideas and strategies, not debating fact."

"Making our research more interactive helps it reach more people and makes it more useful," said Garry Evans, Head of Research Solutions at BCA Research. "We're pleased to bring our research expertise to Macrobond as they develop Amplify into a genuinely useful tool for researchers and investors."

About Macrobond

Macrobond delivers the world's most comprehensive integrated research platform, empowering economists, analysts, and portfolio managers to see faster, think deeper, and act with clarity. Built on real-time data and collaborative analytics, Macrobond is trusted by the world's top financial institutions as their single force of truth for economic intelligence. Learn more at www.macrobond.com

