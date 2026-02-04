Prime subscriber satisfaction reaches record peaks, with accommodation scores peaking 61 (NPS) in key market.

While satisfaction rates have increased across all customer groups since 2021, the "value gap" between subscribers and non-subscribers is continuously widening.

The trends confirm that expanded subscription benefits are accelerating customer satisfaction beyond standard travel benchmarks.

eDreams ODIGEO (hereinafter, 'the Company' or 'eDO' for short), (BME: EDR) (OTC: EDDRF) the world's leading travel subscription platform, today released new customer satisfaction data for its Prime subscription service in Italy, one of its key markets. The figures indicate that member sentiment in this key market has reached a new all-time high, with the Net Promoter Score (NPS) for accommodation hitting 61 during the last quarter. On the industry-standard NPS scale of -100 to +100, a score of this magnitude is classified as excellent.

This record marks the latest milestone in a sustained five-year upward trend. Analysis from 2021 to the present confirms that the "membership effect" is progressively strengthening, consistently delivering superior value compared to the standard travel experience.

Prime members are significantly more satisfied than non-subscribers

While satisfaction rates have increased for all customers, reflecting overall platform improvements, Prime member sentiment has accelerated at a much faster pace. Today, Prime members in Italy rate their experience 36% higher than standard, non-subscription users. The satisfaction gap between the two groups has widened over the last five years, demonstrating that the exclusive features of the Prime programme are creating a distinct premium tier of experience.

This performance follows significant investment in the Prime value proposition, including the introduction of flexibility features (such as the ability to cancel bookings for any reason) and an expanded product offering with member-only deals on accommodation, flights, trains, packages and car rental.

These results support the Company's strategic roadmap to reach 13 million subscribers by 2030, from over 7.7 million members today, confirming that the service is becoming increasingly appealing to consumers seeking a flexible, value-driven travel companion.

Dana Dunne, CEO at eDreams ODIGEO said:"Reaching this historical peak in subscriber satisfaction is a significant milestone that validates our vision to offer a premium, AI-powered experience to our members. When we launched Prime, we pioneered an entirely new category, subscription travel, that simply did not exist before. These record scores confirm that as we grow our platform, adding more products and refining our service day after day, the value we deliver becomes increasingly clear to our members. The widening gap between subscribers and standard users proves that the subscription model fundamentally offers a superior experience. We are committed to continuing leading the travel subscription category in Italy and beyond with a platform that gets better every single day, ensuring our members always have the best possible partner for their travels.

-ENDS-

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO (FT: EDR:MCE) is the world's leading travel subscription platform. It pioneered Prime, the first and largest travel subscription programme, which has topped over 7.7 million members since launching in 2017. Prime members are subscribed to global travel, gaining access to a comprehensive multi-product offering for all their travel needs-including hotels, rail, flights, dynamic packages and car rental, among others- compounded by industry-leading flexibility features and exclusive, member-only benefits. This entire Prime experience is powered by a proprietary, industry-leading AI platform that delivers a hyper-personalised service to its members. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, the Company operates in 44 markets through its renowned brands-eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo-to deliver a smarter, hyper-personalised, and comprehensive travel experience globally.

Methodology: All data cited is based on eDreams ODIGEO's customer advocacy tracking (Net Promoter Score) for the Italian market, collected via thousands of post-transaction surveys. The record NPS of 61 refers to the average score for Prime accommodation bookings during the fourth calendar quarter of 2025. Comparative metrics indicate that Prime members currently have advocacy rates that are 36% higher than non-subscribers, based on the relative difference in weighted average NPS during the same period.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260204928267/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA:

E: sebastian.holland@teamlewis.com

T: +44 1869 353 802