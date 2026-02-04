Plug Power, Inc.: Plug Power Completes First Hydrogen Fill for Hynetwork's Important Segment in Rotterdam with Delivery of 32 Tons of RFNBO Hydrogen and Custom Infrastructure

Commissioning marks a major step in building Europe's hydrogen backbone, positioning Plug as a key end-to-end solutions provider supporting the scale-up of clean hydrogen infrastructure across the continent

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announced it has completed the first hydrogen fill of Hynetwork's 32-kilometer hydrogen pipeline in Rotterdam, Netherlands supplying 32 tons of RFNBO-certified renewable green hydrogen and the delivery of a custom unloading infrastructure required for this first pipeline-purging and filling operations.

Hynetwork is a 100 percent subsidiary of Gasunie and implements the hydrogen network in the Netherlands. The Rotterdam segment connects port and industrial demand centers and will ultimately link into the broader European Hydrogen infrastructure, which aims to create a pan-European hydrogen transport system by repurposing and expanding existing gas infrastructure.

As of the first major segment of the Netherlands' national hydrogen network, it marks the further roll out of the Dutch as well the European hydrogen network advancing industrial decarbonization, strengthening energy security, and enabling large-scale clean hydrogen transport across the region. Plug was awarded the public tender to meet the project's complex and evolving requirements. Together with Plug's Netherlands and Hynetwork's engineering team an skid capable of unloading three MEGC trailers in parallel with a high-throughput configuration was specifically engineered.

This milestone builds on Plug's proven European hydrogen delivery capabilities, demonstrated in October 2025 with the H2CAST project in Germany, a joint initiative led by Gasunie and STORAG ETZEL. Plug successfully delivered over 44 tons of renewable hydrogen to the H2CAST salt cavern storage facility and was subsequently awarded an additional 35-ton supply contract. Together, these projects highlight Plug's ability to reliably supply and transport hydrogen at scale across Europe.

"The Hynetwork hydrogen network represents one of Europe's most important early hydrogen infrastructure deployments, and Plug is proud to support the commissioning of the Rotterdam pipeline," said Jose Luis Crespo, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Plug. "This project highlights the strength of Plug's end-to-end hydrogen platform-from certified green hydrogen supply and logistics to custom engineering and on-site execution-delivering the flexibility and speed customers need as hydrogen infrastructure scales across Europe."

"This first fill in the Rotterdam cluster is a major step towards the future and further roll out of the hydrogen network and the wider European market. It demonstrates that the network has moved from concept to realization, instilling market confidence that it will be delivered and a reliable and secure transport solution becomes available." said Sietse Wijnstra, Project director Hynetwork.

Plug is supplying hydrogen from Hy2Gen's RFNBO-certified Atlantis facility, where Plug controls 100 percent of the offtake through a tooling agreement. The hydrogen is being delivered using Plug's fleet of 40-ft MEGC trailers, each capable of transporting more than 1,000 kg of compressed hydrogen, deployed in coordination with established logistics partners. This vertically integrated approach ensures continuous, reliable supply throughout the commissioning period. With Hynetwork advancing construction across the Netherlands, Plug's role in the Rotterdam pipeline underscores its position as one of the few companies capable of delivering full-stack hydrogen solutions in Europe, including production, certification, transportation equipment, custom engineering, EPC execution, and service support.

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers, advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, capable of producing 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com .

