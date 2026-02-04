

On February 3, 2026, Yuanhua Robotics, Perception & AI Technologies (HK) Limited stood out in the "Hong Kong Emerging Brand Awards" organized by the Hong Kong Brand Development Council for its self-developed KUNWU Robotic Orthopaedic Surgical Systems, becoming a shining new star in the medical technology field. This award not only highlights the company's technology leadership in the field of robotic orthopaedic surgical systems, but also recognizes its "clinical value" and "brand innovation". The authoritative award demonstrates the clinical value and brand innovation of Yuanhua Tech's products

Founded in 2010 by the Hong Kong Brand Development Council, the Hong Kong Emerging Brand Awards aim to recognize local companies that excel in product innovation, brand strategy, and market expansion. The judging panel comprises business leaders, brand experts, academics, and government representatives, conducting rigorous evaluations across multiple dimensions, including innovation, quality, brand image, environmental practices, and social responsibility. It is one of the most credible brand awards in Hong Kong's business community.

Against the backdrop of Hong Kong's all-out efforts to build itself into an international innovation and technology center, this award is of great significance for Yuanhua Tech, a "hard tech" company that has achieved complete autonomy in underlying technologies and pioneering system design globally. At the award ceremony, Mr. Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, along with many other government officials and business leaders, presented awards to the winning companies.

Receiving this award signifies that Yuanhua Tech has reached an industry benchmark level in product development and branding, and also injects new vitality into the medical technology industry in Hong Kong and even the world.

Since establishing its international headquarters at the Hong Kong Science Park in September 2022, Yuanhua Tech has accelerated its integration into the local innovation and technology ecosystem. In October 2023, Yuanhua Tech, as one of the first innovative technology companies, signed an agreement with the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) of the Hong Kong SAR Government, becoming a strategic enterprise partner. Backed by over 5,000 successful cases, the award-winning product boasts completely self-development and a world-first "5-in-1" approach

The biggest highlight of Yuanhua Tech's KUNWU Robotic Orthopaedic Surgical Systems lies in its "completely self-developed technology" and its world-first "5-in-1" multi-functional integrated design. These robotic systems can simultaneously cover five surgical scenarios: knee, hip, unicompartmental knee, spine, and trauma, achieving a breakthrough in multi-departmental application on a single platform. The design not only reduces hospitals' equipment procurement and maintenance costs but also improves surgical precision and efficiency through integrated intelligent operation.

To date, the KUNWU Robotic Orthopaedic Surgical Systems have completed over 5,000 clinical surgeries across Mainland China and Hong Kong, China. Clinical data show that its surgical precision is at the millimeter level, significantly reducing the risk of intraoperative trauma and postoperative complications. This achievement has received high praise from experts at many partner hospitals, validating the systems' outstanding value in improving patients' quality of life and surgical safety. High barriers to entry, a large market, and strong collaboration demonstrate the investment value and growth logic of Yuanhua Tech

Currently, the global robotic orthopaedic surgical system market is experiencing rapid growth. "KUNWU" leverages its multi-department coverage capabilities to simultaneously penetrate multiple billion-dollar niche markets, such as joint and spine surgeries, with a market ceiling far exceeding that of single-function products.

For "KUNWU", the world's first "5-in-1" platform-based robotic orthopaedic surgical systems, Yuanhua Tech has built a complete intellectual property system covering the key robotic arm, navigation system, and intelligent planning software. Its "group army collaboration" architecture is driving hospitals to transform from "individual combat" to a more efficient and integrated intelligent surgical model.

The continuously accumulated high-quality surgical data will become the company's core asset for developing AI-assisted diagnosis, personalized surgical plans, and even next-generation intelligent medical devices, possessing enormous ecosystem derivative value.

After receiving the award, Mengli Aili, Chairman of Yuanhua Robotics, Perception & AI Technologies (HK) Limited, said: "KUNWU was born from our original aspiration to revolutionize orthopaedic surgery. From key technology to clinical application, we have always adhered to independent innovation. This award is an encouragement to the team's years of hard work and will also inspire us to continue to promote intelligent healthcare services that are affordable".

Taking this award as a new starting point, Yuanhua Tech stated that it will continue to deepen its expertise in the field of robotic orthopaedic systems and accelerate its global business footprint. The company plans to further expand into overseas markets such as Southeast Asia and Europe, and establish strategic partnerships with leading medical and research institutions worldwide. Meanwhile, the company will continue to invest in the research and development of next-generation products, deeply integrating 5G, AI, and digital twin technologies to create a full-cycle intelligent orthopaedic diagnosis and treatment solution that covers preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative stages, which will strengthen its worldwide leadership in intelligent orthopaedics. 04/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

