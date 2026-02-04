On February 3, 2026, Yuanhua Robotics, Perception & AI Technologies (HK) Limited stood out in the "Hong Kong Emerging Brand Awards" organized by the Hong Kong Brand Development Council for its self-developed KUNWU Robotic Orthopaedic Surgical Systems, becoming a shining new star in the medical technology field. This award not only highlights the company's technology leadership in the field of robotic orthopaedic surgical systems, but also recognizes its "clinical value" and "brand innovation".
The authoritative award demonstrates the clinical value and brand innovation of Yuanhua Tech's products
Backed by over 5,000 successful cases, the award-winning product boasts completely self-development and a world-first "5-in-1" approach
High barriers to entry, a large market, and strong collaboration demonstrate the investment value and growth logic of Yuanhua Tech
04/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.