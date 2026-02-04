Westmount, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Mira Geoscience will showcase its next generation of geoscience innovation at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2026 Convention, taking place March 1-4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC).

Attendees are invited to visit Booth #814 (MTCC South Building) to experience how Mira Geoscience is redefining integrated 3D workflows through advanced software development, applied artificial intelligence, and expert consulting services for mineral exploration and mining.

What's New at PDAC 2026

Expanded Modelling Capabilities in Geoscience ANALYST Pro Geology

Mira Geoscience will preview major new developments underway in Geoscience ANALYST Pro Geology, focused on expanding geological modelling functionality and interpretation workflows. These enhancements are designed to give geoscientists greater flexibility and control when building, refining, and iterating complex geological models within a unified 3D environment.

Next-generation subsurface workflows with the new Geoscience ANALYST AI Agent

As part of the PDAC Exhibitor Spotlight 2026 program, Mira Geoscience is unveiling the Geoscience ANALYST AI Agent, a new capability designed to guide geoscientists through interpretation and modelling workflows. The AI Agent understands your data, objectives, and active model, providing context-aware guidance on workflows, best practices, and tool usage directly within Geoscience ANALYST-reducing reliance on traditional documentation and helping teams work more efficiently.

The Acquisition of HiveMap from SRK Consulting

Mira Geoscience will also highlight the recent acquisition of HiveMap, formerly developed by SRK Consulting. The addition of HiveMap strengthens Mira's integrated platform by introducing collaborative, data-driven field-mapping, and interpretation capabilities that support multidisciplinary teams working across complex datasets.

"Geoscience is evolving rapidly, and our focus has always been on giving geoscientists better tools to think, interpret, and collaborate in 3D," John McGaughey, President at said Mira Geoscience. "The new modelling developments in Geoscience ANALYST Pro Geology, our early work on AI-assisted interpretation, and the acquisition of HiveMap all reflect our commitment to practical innovation-technology that genuinely supports better geological understanding and better decisions."

Alongside the latest advances in Geoscience ANALYST and the newly acquired HiveMap, Mira Geoscience will showcase its broader software portfolio, including Geoscience INTEGRATOR and GOCAD Mining Suite. Together, these solutions support integrated data management, 3D interpretation, and modelling across the exploration and mining lifecycle.

Complementing its software, Mira Geoscience's consulting team works closely with clients to integrate complex datasets, apply advanced modelling methodologies, and address challenging subsurface problems. From early-stage exploration targeting to multidisciplinary data integration, Mira delivers practical, tailored solutions that unlock greater value from geoscience data.

For more information, visit www.mirageoscience.com/pdac-2026/

About Mira Geoscience

Founded in 1999, Mira Geoscience is a recognized leader in geoscience technology, specializing in advanced geological and geophysical modelling, 3D-GIS, integrated interpretation, open-source tools, and 4D multidisciplinary data management.

Mira Geoscience's software and consulting services support mineral exploration and mining companies, geological surveys, and academic institutions worldwide in making informed, data-driven decisions.

Mira Geoscience and Founder John McGaughey have received major industry recognition for advancing 3D visualization, data integration, and open-source innovation, including the 2023 AME Innovation Award and the 2024 Grahame Sands Award by ASEG.

