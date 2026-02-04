New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - DesignRush, a leading B2B marketplace, has published its annual ranking of the 12 Best Software & App Development Agencies to Hire in 2026, recognizing companies that are driving innovation in mobile apps, SaaS platforms, enterprise software, and digital product engineering.

All 12 of the selected agencies were evaluated using DesignRush's proprietary methodology, which considers portfolio quality, client feedback, service specialization, technical expertise, and verified project outcomes across multiple industries.

DesignRush's Top Software & App Development Agencies to Hire in 2026

According to research from Deloitte, roughly 72% of surveyed organizations outsource their software and app development needs. Given how many software and app projects are outsourced to agencies, DesignRush has compiled its 2026 list to assist brands in finding trusted agency partners.

This year, the 12 agencies that made DesignRush's 2026 list for software and app development are:

1. Bilberrry

Bilberrry designs and builds complex digital platforms for enterprise organizations with high technical and content demands. The agency focuses on clarity, scalability, and long-term flexibility, creating systems that serve large audiences without compromising usability.

2. Codal

Codal builds digital products that combine strategic clarity with technical excellence. Through design thinking methodology, the consultancy specializes in modernizing legacy systems and building scalable applications for its enterprise clients.

3. Azumo

Azumo delivers AI development with a focus on disciplined delivery execution and production-grade performance in complex, high-stakes environments. The agency applies advanced machine learning, cloud engineering, and a disciplined delivery to solve operational challenges at scale.

4. BlueGrid.io

BlueGrid.io combines engineering skill with product strategy to build enterprise software and platforms that prioritize security, scalability, and efficiency. The agency focuses on fast validation, structured development, and consistent delivery while maintaining stability and a smooth user experience, reflecting current software development trends.

5. Kanda Software

Kanda Software is a full-service software engineering and digital transformation partner that combines practical engineering skill with disciplined development practices to build secure, scalable, and high-quality software. Its services cover the full lifecycle, from UX/UI design and custom development to cloud engineering, data analytics, and ongoing support.

6. Quixta

Quixta is a global digital agency that creates custom websites, web apps, and software platforms designed to meet client goals and support growth. The team applies strategic UX/UI thinking alongside structured engineering to build scalable experiences that drive user acquisition and simplify operations.

7. Koderspedia

Koderspedia builds custom mobile and web applications that meet business goals and user needs. The agency delivers tailored solutions, combining UI/UX design with engineering to create functional, scalable products. Its work focuses on intuitive experiences across iOS, Android, and the web, with close collaboration throughout the project.

8. Designli

Designli works with nontechnical founders and mid-market companies to build web, mobile, and custom software that meets business goals and user needs. Its process emphasizes early validation, rapid prototyping, open communication, and disciplined engineering that speeds development while keeping quality high.

9. Geniusee

Geniusee builds full-cycle software and digital products for brands in FinTech, EdTech, retail, and other sectors. The agency combines cloud-native development, AI capabilities, and user-focused design to create scalable solutions that drive growth and competitive advantage.

10. ELEKS

ELEKS is a software engineering partner with more than 2,000 experts delivering custom enterprise solutions and digital transformation services. The agency helps businesses elevate value through technical expertise spanning application development, data science, and cloud technologies.

11. Saigon Technology

Saigon Technology is an ISO-certified software development company based in Vietnam that provides offshore engineering teams and custom digital solutions. The agency focuses on Agile delivery, engineering discipline, and clear international communication to build secure, scalable software.

12. Bolder Apps

Bolder Apps is a boutique studio that builds mobile and web applications for startups and growing businesses. The agency focuses on clear product strategy, intuitive UX/UI, and cross-platform development, while prioritizing fast delivery, open communication, and hands-on collaboration to create scalable, user-focused products.

