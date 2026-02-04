Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (FSE: K19) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has commenced a trenching program at its highly prospective Ben Ben target, part of the Todi Gold Project in Liberia, which will build on strong results from initial trenching and channel sampling in artisanal pits.

The Company has planned 1,600m of trenching at Ben Ben, which will be followed by up to 2,000m of trenching along the anomalous trend to the southeast, including the Feh Feh and Youth Camp targets (Map 1). This work will focus on soil anomalies exceeding 50-100ppb Au and is designed to refine drill targets ahead of the Company's inaugural drilling program at Ben Ben, scheduled to begin in February 2026. The trenches will be thoroughly mapped by the Company's geological team, and samples will be taken at 1m intervals. Samples will be analyzed at an internationally accredited laboratory, with results being announced at regular intervals throughout the program.

David Kol, CEO of Zodiac Gold, commented: "The launch of follow-up trenching at Ben Ben represents a key milestone in our 2026 exploration strategy. The work advances our efforts along the highly prospective 16km gold-in-soil anomaly extending from Arthington to Youth Camp (Map 1). Following our success at Arthington, where 37 of 39 drill holes intersected significant gold mineralization, we are excited to advance our exploration just 1.3km to the east-southeast at the Ben Ben target, with the aim of demonstrating strong continuity along this extensive anomalous trend."

Map 1: 16km gold-in-soil anomaly with trench locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/282630_8a943e46b4da1aa6_001full.jpg

Surface Sample Results Support Strong Potential

The Ben Ben target comprises two principal artisanal mining pits 800 metres apart. Previous channel sampling in the main pit at Ben Ben returned high-grade results including:

0.65m at 53.60 g/t Au.

0.44m at 71 g/t Au.

1.75m at 6.23 g/t Au (including 0.7m at 15.06 g/t Au).

2.50m at 2.58 g/t Au (including 1.25m at 4.21 g/t Au).

0.87m at 6.38 g/t Au.

2.95m at 1.80 g/t Au (including 0.52m at 5.44 g/t Au).

The initial trenching completed by Zodiac Gold in 2025 included a standout result of 30m at 1.24 g/t Au (including 1m at 25.1 g/t Au and 1m at 6.61 g/t Au) in trench BBT002 (Map 2). Additional broad zones of gold mineralization, ranging from 0.21 to 0.31 g/t Au over widths of 19 to 36 metres, were identified in trenches BBT001, BBT002 and BBT003.

A second extensive anomalous gold-in-soil zone in the north of the Ben Ben target, adjacent to active artisanal alluvial gold extraction, will also be investigated by trenching.

Map 2: Trench results at the Ben Ben target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/282630_8a943e46b4da1aa6_002full.jpg

Strategic Extension Along Strike from the Arthington Discovery

The Ben Ben target is interpreted as the eastern extension of the Arthington Discovery where the Company has reported significant intersections including:

18m at 4.67 g/t Au (including 1m at 55.9 g/t Au).

9.65m at 7.50 g/t Au (including 3m at 20.36 g/t Au).

6m at 10.60 g/t Au (including 3m at 20.45 g/t Au).

25.9m at 2.10 g/t Au (including 9.14m at 4.2 g/t Au).

Gold mineralization at the Arthington target dips to the southwest and is hosted in a sheared amphibolite and melanocratic gneiss package - rock types that are consistently observed along the gold-in-soil anomaly, including at Ben Ben. Gold-in-soil anomalism, supported by structural measurements, suggests that folding, along with shearing of the host amphibolite, may be a key control on gold mineralization. Note that gold-in-soil grades are significantly more anomalous at Ben Ben than at the Arthington Discovery (Map 3).

Map 3: Gold-in-soil grades along the 16km anomaly from Arthington to Youth Camp with exploration status (looking NE)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/282630_8a943e46b4da1aa6_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (FSE: K19) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.

For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

