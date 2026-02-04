The 100 MW/200 MWh battery energy storage project in Kiisa began operation on Feb. 3 as scheduled - just two weeks after a testing fault at the facility caused the most significant disturbance to the regional power grid since Estonia's desynchronization from the Russian electricity system.From ESS News stonian renewable energy developer Evecon, together with French independent power producer Corsica Sole and international investment fund Mirova, on Feb. 3 opened a one of the largest battery energy storage facility in the Baltics in the Estonian parish of Kiisa, just south of Tallinn. The 100 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...