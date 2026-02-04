Brenmiller Energy Provides Tempo Project Operational Update

Electrical Works Completed; Commissioning Expected to Begin Mid-February

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG) ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy" or the "Company"), a provider of thermal energy storage ("TES") solutions for industrial and utility customers, today provided an operational update on its flagship project for Tempo Beverages Ltd. ("Tempo").

The Company announced that electrical works at the Tempo site have been completed, marking a major milestone in the project's development and enabling full electrification of the TES system.

With the completion of this phase, the TES system is now electrically connected and capable of supporting large-scale electric charging, converting electricity into dispatchable industrial heat. The electrical scope included installation and integration of the system's cabling, transmission infrastructure, switching equipment, and heating components.

Following completion of the electrical works, commissioning activities are expected to begin in mid-February 2026.

"The completion of the electrical works at Tempo is a major milestone for the project," said Avi Brenmiller, Chief Executive Officer of Brenmiller Energy. "This step enables full electrification of the thermal energy storage system and marks the transition from construction into the final stages ahead of commissioning."

About the Tempo Project

The Tempo Project is Brenmiller's flagship industrial deployment and a major milestone in the Company's evolution from long-term technology development to scaled commercial execution.

The Tempo project is designed to deliver the full replacement of 100% of the site's natural gas boiler-based heat production through Brenmiller's thermal energy storage solution. The project includes a 32 megawatt-hour TES installation engineered to supply continuous industrial process heat, eliminating 6,200 tons of CO2 annually.

The Tempo project represents the culmination of more than 15 years of technology development, translating Brenmiller's patented TES platform into a full-scale industrial reference site. The Company expects the project to serve as an exceptional demonstration for customers, partners, and policymakers, showcasing how thermal energy storage can enable continuous industrial production without routine dependence on fossil fuel combustion.

Brenmiller views the Tempo project as a foundational step toward realizing its growing commercial pipeline, providing a validated template for repeatable deployment of the Company's TES solutions across industrial applications globally.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) provides TES solutions that enable industrial and utility customers to decarbonize heat, improve energy flexibility, and integrate renewable electricity. The Company's bGen systems convert electricity into dispatchable industrial heat, supporting electrification and emissions reduction across a range of applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing full electrification of the Company's TES system at the Tempo project; that the TES system is capable of supporting large-scale electric charging, converting electricity into dispatchable industrial heat; and that commissioning activities are expected to begin in mid-February 2026. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2025, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact: investors@bren-energy.com

SOURCE: Brenmiller Energy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/brenmiller-energy-provides-tempo-project-operational-update-1133516