New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - The January 2026 Report represents the first physician-curated, invite-only edition of the Biohacking Index report, reinforcing the platform's core principle that credibility, not sponsorship or popularity, should determine visibility in the wellness and biohacking ecosystem.

Key Takeaways:

The Biohacking Index prioritizes credibility over popularity or sponsorship for company visibility.

Physicians are invited based on clinical expertise and alignment with evidence-based care.

Verified companies in January 2026 met transparency, documentation, and practitioner relevance standards.

About Wellness Eternal

Wellness Eternal is a data driven health education company dedicated to advancing truth, safety, and efficacy in wellness and biohacking. Through research, verified ratings, and media amplification, Wellness Eternal helps individuals and practitioners make informed decisions about emerging health solutions.

About the Biohacking Index

The Biohacking Index is a verified ratings and reviews platform focused on biohacking, longevity, and human performance. It exists to bring clarity, credibility, and accountability to one of the fastest growing areas of health and wellness by elevating the companies that consistently deliver real world results.

