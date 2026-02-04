CME Group Inc. Reports Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Annual Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share for 2025

Record annual revenue of $6.5 billion, up 6%

Record annual market data revenue of $803 million, up 13%

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025.

The company reported revenue of $1.6 billion and operating income of $1.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025. Net income was $1.2 billion and diluted earnings per common share were $3.24. On an adjusted basis, net income was $1.0 billion and diluted earnings per common share were $2.77. Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2024 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1

Total revenue for full-year 2025 was $6.5 billion and operating income was $4.2 billion. Net income was $4.1 billion and diluted earnings per common share were $11.16. On an adjusted basis, net income was $4.1 billion, and diluted earnings per common share were $11.20.

"Last year, CME Group delivered the best year in our history and our fourth consecutive year of record revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share," said Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In a risk-always-on environment, client demand for our products and services generated record average daily volume of 28.1 million contracts, including 12% growth in commodities trading and a 5% increase in financials. In Q4, we achieved the second-highest quarterly revenue in our history as well as the highest Q4 volume on record. Looking ahead, we're focused on further increasing the $80 billion in average daily margin efficiencies we provided our market users in Q4, as well as expanding access through initiatives such as U.S. Treasury clearing, 24/7 cryptocurrency trading and prediction markets."

1. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share charts at the end of the financial statements.

Fourth-quarter 2025 average daily volume (ADV) was the all-time highest fourth quarter with 27.4 million contracts, up 7% from fourth-quarter 2024. Non-U.S. ADV reached 8.3 million contracts, up 9% compared with the same period in 2024, including Asia up 18% and EMEA up 6%.

Clearing and transaction fees revenue for fourth-quarter 2025 totaled $1.3 billion. The total average rate per contract was $0.707. Market data revenue totaled $208 million for fourth-quarter 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, the company had approximately $4.6 billion in cash (including $200 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and included in other current assets) and $3.4 billion of debt. The company paid dividends of approximately $3.9 billion in 2025. The company has returned nearly $30 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , cryptocurrencies , energy , agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions)





December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,416.9

$ 2,892.4 Marketable securities

125.0

113.2 Accounts receivable, net of allowance

639.2

573.1 Other current assets (includes $6.5 and $6.3 in restricted cash)

522.1

559.4 Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

159,656.1

98,895.4 Total current assets

165,359.3

103,033.5 Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

362.7

386.2 Intangible assets-trading products

17,175.3

17,175.3 Intangible assets-other, net

2,610.7

2,821.6 Goodwill

10,514.7

10,486.9 Other assets

2,401.5

3,543.5 Total Assets

$ 198,424.2

$ 137,447.0 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 71.8

$ 79.9 Short-term debt

-

749.8 Other current liabilities

568.8

2,588.8 Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

159,656.1

98,895.4 Total current liabilities

160,296.7

102,313.9 Long-term debt

3,422.3

2,678.2 Deferred income tax liabilities, net

5,242.2

5,246.8 Other liabilities

734.8

721.2 Total Liabilities

169,696.0

110,960.1 CME Group Shareholders' Equity

28,728.2

26,486.9 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 198,424.2

$ 137,447.0

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues

















Clearing and transaction fees

$ 1,327.9

$ 1,232.3

$ 5,281.1

$ 4,988.2

Market data and information services

208.0

181.6

803.1

710.2

Other

112.8

111.4

436.4

431.7

Total Revenues

1,648.7

1,525.3

6,520.6

6,130.1

Expenses

















Compensation and benefits

241.1

220.8

907.0

850.3

Technology

75.2

65.7

283.2

255.8

Professional fees and outside services

47.9

33.9

150.5

132.7

Amortization of purchased intangibles

55.9

55.3

223.4

221.7

Depreciation and amortization

26.5

28.1

107.5

115.1

Licensing and other fee agreements

96.6

84.0

371.0

355.4

Other

85.9

90.4

248.5

267.6

Total Expenses

629.1

578.2

2,291.1

2,198.6

Operating Income

1,019.6

947.1

4,229.5

3,931.5

Non-Operating Income (Expense)

















Investment income

1,776.7

936.5

5,736.5

4,079.1

Interest and other borrowing costs

(43.7)

(40.7)

(173.4)

(160.9)

Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated

subsidiaries

88.2

91.2

371.7

350.9

Other non-operating income (expense)

(1,262.4)

(837.5)

(4,833.8)

(3,659.2)

Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)

558.8

149.5

1,101.0

609.9

Income before Income Taxes

1,578.4

1,096.6

5,330.5

4,541.4

Income tax provision

395.5

222.0

1,258.3

1,015.6

Net Income

$ 1,182.9

$ 874.6

$ 4,072.2

$ 3,525.8

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of

CME Group

$ 1,168.0

$ 863.7

$ 4,021.0

$ 3,481.5





















Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group:

Basic

$ 3.25

$ 2.40

$ 11.18

$ 9.69

Diluted

3.24

2.40

11.16

9.67

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:

















Basic

359,633

359,568

359,648

359,389

Diluted

360,233

360,050

360,310

359,944



CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (dollars in millions)





















Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Total Revenues

$ 1,648.7

$ 1,525.3

$ 6,520.6

$ 6,130.1 Real estate-related (costs) credits

-

(0.1)

-

(1.0) Adjusted Total Revenues

$ 1,648.7

$ 1,525.2

$ 6,520.6

$ 6,129.1

















Total Expenses

$ 629.1

$ 578.2

$ 2,291.1

$ 2,198.6 Restructuring and severance

(5.8)

(1.0)

(14.8)

(11.3) Deferred compensation(1)

(2.6)

(0.9)

(14.2)

(15.9) Amortization of purchased intangibles

(55.9)

(55.3)

(223.4)

(221.7) Strategic transaction-related (costs) credits

(19.6)

-

(23.6)

(0.8) Real estate-related (costs) credits

(0.7)

-

6.7

1.1 Foreign exchange transaction gains (losses)

(1.0)

(0.7)

(6.1)

(2.9) Unrealized and realized gains (losses) on assets

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.5)

(0.9) Litigation matters or settlements

-

-

(19.4)

(1.2) Adjusted Total Expenses

$ 543.4

$ 520.2

$ 1,995.8

$ 1,945.0

















Operating Income

$ 1,019.6

$ 947.1

$ 4,229.5

$ 3,931.5

















Adjusted Operating Income

$ 1,105.3

$ 1,005.0

$ 4,524.8

$ 4,184.1



















1. Includes $2.6 million and $14.2 million for a change in our non-qualified deferred compensation liability in the fourth quarter and full-year 2025. This impact does not affect net income or adjusted net income, as the compensation and benefits change has an equal and offsetting change in investment income.

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





















Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net Income

$ 1,182.9

$ 874.6

$ 4,072.2

$ 3,525.8 Restructuring and severance

5.8

1.0

14.8

11.3 Amortization of purchased intangibles(1)

62.7

69.0

269.9

275.9 Strategic transaction-related costs(2)

25.3

-

31.8

0.8 Real estate-related costs (credits)

0.7

-

(6.7)

(2.0) Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses

1.0

0.7

6.1

2.9 Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments

(349.8)

8.1

(343.7)

(3.6) Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on assets

0.1

0.1

0.5

0.9 Litigation matters or settlements

-

-

19.4

1.2 Income tax effect related to above

52.7

(15.9)

2.9

(57.2) Other income tax items(3)

29.0

(18.7)

20.9

(16.8) Adjusted Net Income

$ 1,010.4

$ 918.9

$ 4,088.1

$ 3,739.2

















Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common

Shareholders of CME Group

$ 997.7

$ 907.4

$ 4,036.7

$ 3,692.2

















Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group: Basic

$ 3.25

$ 2.40

$ 11.18

$ 9.69 Diluted

3.24

2.40

11.16

9.67

















Adjusted Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group: Basic

$ 2.77

$ 2.52

$ 11.22

$ 10.27 Diluted

2.77

2.52

11.20

10.26

















Weighted Average Number of Shares:















Basic common shares

359,633

359,568

359,648

359,389 Diluted common shares

360,233

360,050

360,310

359,944 Preferred shares(4)

4,584

4,584

4,584

4,584



















1. Includes $3.7 million and $36.1 million of amortization of purchased intangibles (net of tax) at OSTTRA (for activity prior to the divestment) and $2.6 million and $10.0 million of amortization of purchased intangibles at S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and $0.5 million of amortization of purchased intangibles at FanDuel Prediction Markets Holdings LLC in the fourth quarter and full-year 2025. This is reported in Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries on the Consolidated Statements of Income. 2. The values shown above may differ from what is shown in the Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income as that schedule does not include adjustment items or portions of items included in non-operating results. 3. Other income tax items include expense recognized for changes in state and local deferred tax rates and for the settlement of various tax audits. 4. Preferred shares have similar rights as common shares without voting rights.

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Operating Statistics





4Q 2024

1Q 2025

2Q 2025

3Q 2025

4Q 2025 Trading Days

64

61

62

64

64

Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1) CME Group ADV (in thousands)

Product Line

4Q 2024

1Q 2025

2Q 2025

3Q 2025

4Q 2025 Interest rates

13,244

15,029

15,472

13,378

13,010 Equity indexes

6,343

7,997

7,661

6,278

7,738 Foreign exchange

969

1,149

1,096

834

853 Energy

2,519

2,903

3,082

2,295

2,523 Agricultural commodities

1,755

1,958

1,964

1,712

1,787 Metals

673

732

943

825

1,441 Total

25,503

29,768

30,217

25,322

27,353 Venue



















CME Globex

23,684

27,732

28,097

23,418

25,542 Open outcry

848

881

993

989

816 Privately negotiated

971

1,154

1,127

915

995 Total

25,503

29,768

30,217

25,322

27,353

Quarterly Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)(1) CME Group RPC

Product Line

4Q 2024

1Q 2025

2Q 2025

3Q 2025

4Q 2025 Interest rates

$ 0.485

$ 0.476

$ 0.481

$ 0.487

$ 0.486 Equity indexes

0.658

0.624

0.635

0.652

0.611 Foreign exchange

0.778

0.762

0.772

0.841

0.847 Energy

1.237

1.222

1.138

1.214

1.245 Agricultural commodities

1.359

1.376

1.435

1.423

1.427 Metals

1.530

1.588

1.456

1.505

1.295 Average RPC

$ 0.701

$ 0.686

$ 0.690

$ 0.702

$ 0.707























1. ADV and RPC includes futures and options on futures only.

