Silicon Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, which ended January 3, 2026.

"The Silicon Labs team completed fiscal 2025 with continued strong execution, delivering an impressive year-over-year revenue growth of 34%," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Labs. "That momentum continues as we enter 2026 with record opportunity funnel and design win traction."

Due to the separately announced pending acquisition of Silicon Labs by Texas Instruments, Silicon Labs will cancel its previously announced earnings call scheduled for February 10, 2026, and has suspended providing forward-looking guidance.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $785 million, up 34% year-over-year

Industrial & Commercial revenue for the year was $445 million, up 31% year-over-year

Home & Life revenue for the year was $340 million, up 38% year-over-year

Results on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 58.2%

GAAP operating expenses were $528 million

GAAP operating loss was $71 million

GAAP diluted loss per share was $(1.98)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 58.5%

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $434 million

Non-GAAP operating income was $25 million

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.92

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $208 million, up 25% year-over-year

Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $122 million, up 37% year-over-year

Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $87 million, up 12% year-over-year

Results on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 63.4%

GAAP operating expenses were $135 million

GAAP operating loss was $3 million

GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.08)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 63.6%

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $112 million

Non-GAAP operating income was $21 million

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.56

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

January 3,

2026

December 28,

2024

January 3,

2026

December 28,

2024 Revenues $ 208,206

$ 166,249

$ 784,764

$ 584,386 Cost of revenues 76,128

76,026

327,781

272,198 Gross profit 132,078

90,223

456,983

312,188 Operating expenses:













Research and development 89,521

82,438

353,246

332,225 Selling, general and administrative 45,809

36,412

174,278

145,453 Operating expenses 135,330

118,850

527,524

477,678 Operating loss (3,252)

(28,627)

(70,541)

(165,490) Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net 2,932

2,978

13,604

11,987 Interest expense (214)

(260)

(975)

(1,310) Loss before income taxes (534)

(25,909)

(57,912)

(154,813) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,150

(2,086)

6,995

36,197 Net loss $ (2,684)

$ (23,823)

$ (64,907)

$ (191,010)















Loss per share:













Basic $ (0.08)

$ (0.73)

$ (1.98)

$ (5.93) Diluted $ (0.08)

$ (0.73)

$ (1.98)

$ (5.93)















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 32,920

32,420

32,721

32,191 Diluted 32,920

32,420

32,721

32,191

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended January 3, 2026 Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of Revenue

Stock Compensation Expense

Intangible Asset Amortization

Other Costs

Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of Revenue Revenues

$ 208,206





















































Gross profit

132,078

63.4 %

$ 400

$ -

$ -

$ 132,478

63.6 %





























Research and development

89,521

43.0 %

12,190

2,295

404

74,632

35.8 %





























Selling, general and administrative

45,809

22.0 %

8,089

-

461

37,259

17.9 %





























Operating expenses

135,330

65.0 %

20,279

2,295

865

111,891

53.7 %





























Operating income (loss)

(3,252)

(1.6 %)

20,679

2,295

865

20,587

9.9 %







Three Months Ended January 3, 2026 Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share

GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation Expense*

Intangible Asset Amortization*

Other Costs*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non- GAAP Measure Net income (loss)

$ (2,684)

$ 20,679

$ 2,295

$ 865

$ (2,511)

$ 18,644





















Shares Excluded Due to Net Loss



Diluted shares outstanding

32,920

279

33,199

























Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.08)

















$ 0.56



* Represents pre-tax amounts





Twelve Months Ended January 3, 2026 Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of Revenue

Stock Compensation Expense

Intangible Asset Amortization

Other Costs

Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of Revenue Revenues

$ 784,764





















































Gross profit

456,983

58.2 %

$ 1,944

$ -

$ -

$ 458,927

58.5 %





























Research and development

353,246

45.0 %

48,447

13,369

934

290,496

37.0 %





























Selling, general and administrative

174,278

22.2 %

29,933

-

1,216

143,129

18.2 %





























Operating expenses

527,524

67.2 %

78,380

13,369

2,150

433,625

55.3 %





























Operating income (loss)

(70,541)

(9.0 %)

80,324

13,369

2,150

25,302

3.2 %





Twelve Months Ended January 3, 2026 Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share

GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation Expense*

Intangible Asset Amortization*

Other Costs*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non- GAAP Measure Net income (loss)

$ (64,907)

$ 80,324

$ 13,369

$ 2,150

$ (591)

$ 30,345

































Shares Excluded Due to Net Loss



Diluted shares outstanding

32,721

260

32,981

























Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (1.98)

















$ 0.92



* Represents pre-tax amounts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









January 3,

2026

December 28,

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 364,222

$ 281,607 Short-term investments 79,400

100,554 Accounts receivable, net 64,513

54,479 Inventories 95,566

105,639 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70,316

59,754 Total current assets 674,017

602,033 Property and equipment, net 128,643

132,136 Goodwill 376,389

376,389 Other intangible assets, net 23,130

36,499 Other assets, net 67,138

75,617 Total assets $ 1,269,317

$ 1,222,674 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 50,717

$ 42,448 Deferred revenue and returns liability 5,359

3,073 Other current liabilities 87,711

52,362 Total current liabilities 143,787

97,883 Other non-current liabilities 31,112

44,770 Total liabilities 174,899

142,653 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued -

- Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 32,955 and 32,458 shares issued and outstanding at January 3, 2026 and December 28, 2024, respectively 3

3 Additional paid-in capital 157,402

78,227 Retained earnings 936,814

1,001,721 Accumulated other comprehensive income 199

70 Total stockholders' equity 1,094,418

1,080,021 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,269,317

$ 1,222,674

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Year Ended

January 3,

2026

December 28,

2024 Operating Activities





Net loss $ (64,907)

$ (191,010) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:





Depreciation of property and equipment 24,716

25,551 Amortization of other intangible assets 13,369

23,034 Stock-based compensation expense 80,324

61,503 Deferred income taxes 881

29,470 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (10,034)

(25,184) Inventories 9,992

88,494 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,826

27,362 Accounts payable 6,333

(15,155) Other current liabilities and income taxes 36,781

(21,768) Deferred revenue and returns liability 2,286

956 Other non-current liabilities (12,859)

(17,163) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 95,708

(13,910)







Investing Activities





Purchases of marketable securities (34,790)

(73,602) Sales of marketable securities 15,393

54,227 Maturities of marketable securities 40,716

131,858 Purchases of property and equipment (29,922)

(11,748) Proceeds from capital-related government incentives 578

- Proceeds from sale of equity investment -

12,382 Purchases of other assets (4,000)

- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (12,025)

113,117







Financing Activities





Payments on debt -

(45,000) Repurchases of common stock -

(16) Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (15,706)

(16,434) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 14,638

16,346 Net cash used in financing activities (1,068)

(45,104)







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 82,615

54,103 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 281,607

227,504 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 364,222

$ 281,607

