WKN: 935345 | ISIN: US8269191024 | Ticker-Symbol: LA5
Tradegate
04.02.26 | 14:47
171,00 Euro
+47,41 % +55,00
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SILICON LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILICON LABORATORIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
172,00175,0015:26
172,00175,0015:26
PR Newswire
04.02.2026 13:02 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silicon Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, which ended January 3, 2026.

"The Silicon Labs team completed fiscal 2025 with continued strong execution, delivering an impressive year-over-year revenue growth of 34%," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Labs. "That momentum continues as we enter 2026 with record opportunity funnel and design win traction."

Due to the separately announced pending acquisition of Silicon Labs by Texas Instruments, Silicon Labs will cancel its previously announced earnings call scheduled for February 10, 2026, and has suspended providing forward-looking guidance.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $785 million, up 34% year-over-year
  • Industrial & Commercial revenue for the year was $445 million, up 31% year-over-year
  • Home & Life revenue for the year was $340 million, up 38% year-over-year

Results on a GAAP basis:

  • GAAP gross margin was 58.2%
  • GAAP operating expenses were $528 million
  • GAAP operating loss was $71 million
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $(1.98)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 58.5%
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses were $434 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $25 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.92

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $208 million, up 25% year-over-year
  • Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $122 million, up 37% year-over-year
  • Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $87 million, up 12% year-over-year

Results on a GAAP basis:

  • GAAP gross margin was 63.4%
  • GAAP operating expenses were $135 million
  • GAAP operating loss was $3 million
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.08)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 63.6%
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses were $112 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $21 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.56

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at silabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuating changes in global trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs, duties, trade sanctions, or other barriers to international commerce; the impact of the current global memory chip shortage; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of public health crises on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; risks relating to compliance with laws and regulations; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Year Ended


January 3,
2026


December 28,
2024


January 3,
2026


December 28,
2024

Revenues

$ 208,206


$ 166,249


$ 784,764


$ 584,386

Cost of revenues

76,128


76,026


327,781


272,198

Gross profit

132,078


90,223


456,983


312,188

Operating expenses:








Research and development

89,521


82,438


353,246


332,225

Selling, general and administrative

45,809


36,412


174,278


145,453

Operating expenses

135,330


118,850


527,524


477,678

Operating loss

(3,252)


(28,627)


(70,541)


(165,490)

Other income (expense):








Interest income and other, net

2,932


2,978


13,604


11,987

Interest expense

(214)


(260)


(975)


(1,310)

Loss before income taxes

(534)


(25,909)


(57,912)


(154,813)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,150


(2,086)


6,995


36,197

Net loss

$ (2,684)


$ (23,823)


$ (64,907)


$ (191,010)









Loss per share:








Basic

$ (0.08)


$ (0.73)


$ (1.98)


$ (5.93)

Diluted

$ (0.08)


$ (0.73)


$ (1.98)


$ (5.93)









Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

32,920


32,420


32,721


32,191

Diluted

32,920


32,420


32,721


32,191

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended

January 3, 2026

Non-GAAP Income Statement Items


GAAP

Measure


GAAP

Percent of

Revenue


Stock

Compensation

Expense


Intangible

Asset

Amortization


Other Costs


Non-GAAP

Measure


Non-GAAP

Percent of

Revenue

Revenues


$ 208,206




























Gross profit


132,078


63.4 %


$ 400


$ -


$ -


$ 132,478


63.6 %
















Research and development


89,521


43.0 %


12,190


2,295


404


74,632


35.8 %
















Selling, general and administrative


45,809


22.0 %


8,089


-


461


37,259


17.9 %
















Operating expenses


135,330


65.0 %


20,279


2,295


865


111,891


53.7 %
















Operating income (loss)


(3,252)


(1.6 %)


20,679


2,295


865


20,587


9.9 %




Three Months Ended

January 3, 2026

Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share


GAAP

Measure


Stock

Compensation

Expense*


Intangible

Asset

Amortization*


Other

Costs*


Income

Tax

Adjustments


Non-

GAAP

Measure

Net income (loss)


$ (2,684)


$ 20,679


$ 2,295


$ 865


$ (2,511)


$ 18,644












Shares Excluded Due to Net Loss



Diluted shares outstanding


32,920


279


33,199














Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$ (0.08)










$ 0.56


* Represents pre-tax amounts



Twelve Months Ended

January 3, 2026

Non-GAAP Income Statement Items


GAAP

Measure


GAAP

Percent of

Revenue


Stock

Compensation

Expense


Intangible

Asset

Amortization


Other Costs


Non-GAAP

Measure


Non-GAAP

Percent of

Revenue

Revenues


$ 784,764




























Gross profit


456,983


58.2 %


$ 1,944


$ -


$ -


$ 458,927


58.5 %
















Research and development


353,246


45.0 %


48,447


13,369


934


290,496


37.0 %
















Selling, general and administrative


174,278


22.2 %


29,933


-


1,216


143,129


18.2 %
















Operating expenses


527,524


67.2 %


78,380


13,369


2,150


433,625


55.3 %
















Operating income (loss)


(70,541)


(9.0 %)


80,324


13,369


2,150


25,302


3.2 %



Twelve Months Ended

January 3, 2026

Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share


GAAP

Measure


Stock

Compensation

Expense*


Intangible

Asset

Amortization*


Other

Costs*


Income

Tax

Adjustments


Non-

GAAP

Measure

Net income (loss)


$ (64,907)


$ 80,324


$ 13,369


$ 2,150


$ (591)


$ 30,345


















Shares Excluded Due to Net Loss



Diluted shares outstanding


32,721


260


32,981














Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$ (1.98)










$ 0.92


* Represents pre-tax amounts

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






January 3,
2026


December 28,
2024

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 364,222


$ 281,607

Short-term investments

79,400


100,554

Accounts receivable, net

64,513


54,479

Inventories

95,566


105,639

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

70,316


59,754

Total current assets

674,017


602,033

Property and equipment, net

128,643


132,136

Goodwill

376,389


376,389

Other intangible assets, net

23,130


36,499

Other assets, net

67,138


75,617

Total assets

$ 1,269,317


$ 1,222,674

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 50,717


$ 42,448

Deferred revenue and returns liability

5,359


3,073

Other current liabilities

87,711


52,362

Total current liabilities

143,787


97,883

Other non-current liabilities

31,112


44,770

Total liabilities

174,899


142,653

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

-


-

Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 32,955 and 32,458

shares issued and outstanding at January 3, 2026 and December 28, 2024,

respectively

3


3

Additional paid-in capital

157,402


78,227

Retained earnings

936,814


1,001,721

Accumulated other comprehensive income

199


70

Total stockholders' equity

1,094,418


1,080,021

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,269,317


$ 1,222,674

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Year Ended


January 3,
2026


December 28,
2024

Operating Activities




Net loss

$ (64,907)


$ (191,010)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities:




Depreciation of property and equipment

24,716


25,551

Amortization of other intangible assets

13,369


23,034

Stock-based compensation expense

80,324


61,503

Deferred income taxes

881


29,470

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(10,034)


(25,184)

Inventories

9,992


88,494

Prepaid expenses and other assets

8,826


27,362

Accounts payable

6,333


(15,155)

Other current liabilities and income taxes

36,781


(21,768)

Deferred revenue and returns liability

2,286


956

Other non-current liabilities

(12,859)


(17,163)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

95,708


(13,910)





Investing Activities




Purchases of marketable securities

(34,790)


(73,602)

Sales of marketable securities

15,393


54,227

Maturities of marketable securities

40,716


131,858

Purchases of property and equipment

(29,922)


(11,748)

Proceeds from capital-related government incentives

578


-

Proceeds from sale of equity investment

-


12,382

Purchases of other assets

(4,000)


-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(12,025)


113,117





Financing Activities




Payments on debt

-


(45,000)

Repurchases of common stock

-


(16)

Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards

(15,706)


(16,434)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

14,638


16,346

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,068)


(45,104)





Increase in cash and cash equivalents

82,615


54,103

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

281,607


227,504

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 364,222


$ 281,607

SOURCE Silicon Labs

© 2026 PR Newswire
