Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Revolutionäre Entwicklung im Megatrend - Der KI-Durchbruch für Pflege und Sicherheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EW2K | ISIN: US4500473032 | Ticker-Symbol: IRY
Stuttgart
04.02.26 | 15:04
13,900 Euro
+0,72 % +0,100
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,80014,70015:26
PR Newswire
04.02.2026 14:00 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.: IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces its results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 ended December 31, 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the second quarter of the Fiscal Year 2026 ended December 31, 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The net result for the first half of fiscal year 2026 recorded a gain of ARS 248,817 million, compared to a loss of ARS 53,896 million in the same period of 2025. This was mainly driven by gains from changes in the fair value of investment properties.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from rental segments reached ARS 147,190 million in the first half of 2026, increasing 4.9% compared to the same period of 2025.
  • Shopping malls revenues and adjusted EBITDA grew 4.2% and 2.0%, respectively, during the first half of fiscal year 2026 compared to the same period of 2025.
  • Occupancy of the premium office portfolio remained at 100% during the second quarter of the fiscal year, while the Hotels segment recorded an improvement in revenues and EBITDA.
  • During the quarter, we advanced infrastructure works at Ramblas del Plata, where two additional lots were swapped for a total of USD 11.8 million. We also acquired a property located in the Flores neighborhood of the City of Buenos Aires for USD 6.8 million and continued progress on the development of the Distrito Diagonal project in La Plata.
  • On December 17, 2025, we issued Series XXIV Additional Notes in the international markets for an aggregate principal amount of USD 180 million, maturing in 2035. The proceeds will be used to repay existing indebtedness and finance investment projects.
  • On November 4, 2025, the Company distributed a cash dividend for ARS 173,788 million (10% dividend yield).

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

6M FY 2026




Income Statement

12/31/2025

12/31/2024

Revenues

292,081

279,069

Consolidated Gross Profit

181,665

172,242

Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties

185,712

(306,605)

Consolidated Result from Operations

321,255

(197,039)

Result for the Period

248,817

(53,896)




Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders

235,486

(53,320)

Non-Controlling interest

13,331

(1,576)




EPS (Basic)

310.26

(71.28)

EPS (Diluted)

283.72

(71.28)




Balance Sheet

12/31/2025

06/30/2025

Current Assets

715,977

643,288

Non-Current Assets

3,463,183

3,199,351

Total Assets

4,179,160

3,842,639

Current Liabilities

330,613

387,265

Non-Current Liabilities

1,885,165

1,544,418

Total Liabilities

2,215,778

1,931,683

Non-Controlling Interest

108,670

107,622

Shareholders' Equity

1,963,382

1,910,956

The Company's market capitalization as of December 31, 2025, was approximately USD 1,281 million. (77,419,015 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 16.54).

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its IIQ FY 2026 Results Conference Call on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 9:00 AM US Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__kbGSZzDRXunm-_19dsLVQ

Webinar ID: 875 0628 1904

Password: 730538

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236

United States of America: +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000

Chile: +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304

Investor Relations Department.
+ 5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
https://www.irsa.com.ar/en/investors/

Follow us on X @irsair

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.