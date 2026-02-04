MetaVia Inc.: MetaVia Announces Positive AI-Modeling Results from its Ongoing Syntekabio Collaboration, Confirming Key Therapeutic Targets for Vanoglipel

DeepMatcher® Platform Confirms Strong Inflammatory and Cardiometabolic Target Engagement, Supporting Development in MASH and Potential Type 2 Diabetes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaVia Inc. (Nasdaq: MTVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, today provided an update on its ongoing collaboration with Syntekabio, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, leveraging their proprietary DeepMatcher® platform.

Using AI-based compound-protein interaction modeling, Syntekabio has identified key disease targets for MetaVia's oral G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist, vanoglipel (DA-1241). The analysis highlighted inflammatory diseases, cardiometabolic disorders, and cancer as the top predicted target areas, directly aligning with MetaVia's therapeutic focus. Notably, cancer was identified, in part, due to the strong reduction in inflammation observed in AI-predicted target pathways.

"The AI modeling results provide strong confirmation that vanoglipel engages key inflammatory targets, which supports our strategy in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and potential type 2 diabetes (T2D)," stated Hyung Heon Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer of MetaVia. "Furthermore, the identification of inflammation, cardiometabolic, and cancer-related pathways reinforces that we are focused in the right therapeutic areas. MetaVia continues to advance DA-1241 for MASH and T2D, bolstered by our Phase 2a clinical study results which demonstrated direct hepatic activity, improvements in glucose metabolism, and a favorable safety and tolerability profile in 109 patients over 16 weeks. Together, these insights give us confidence in DA-1241's broader therapeutic potential."

MetaVia will continue leveraging the Syntekabio AI platform to explore additional indications and further optimize the therapeutic profile of vanoglipel.

About Vanoglipel (DA-1241)

Vanoglipel (DA-1241) is a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both MASH and type 2 diabetes (T2D). Agonism of GPR119 in the gut promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. These peptides play a further role in glucose metabolism, lipid metabolism and weight loss. Vanoglipel has beneficial effects on glucose, lipid profile and liver inflammation, supported by potential efficacy demonstrated during in vivo preclinical studies. The therapeutic potential of vanoglipel has been demonstrated in multiple pre-clinical animal models of MASH and T2D where vanoglipel reduced hepatic steatosis, inflammation, fibrosis, and improved glucose control. Furthermore, in Phase 1a, 1b and 2a trials, vanoglipel was well tolerated in both healthy volunteers and those with T2DM. In a Phase 2a clinical study, vanoglipel demonstrated direct hepatic action in addition to its glucose lowering effects.

About Syntekabio

Syntekabio Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 226330) is a drug discovery company bringing together biology and AI/ML since 2009 and facilitating the discovery of first-in-class and best-in-class compounds, rapidly. The company has its own supercomputer cloud, along with a global contract research organization network to complement and validate its computational results. Syntekabio offers clients a one-stop shop, with technologies and tailored services to rapidly generate and optimize drug candidates from target to IND-enabling. Syntekabio's disease-agnostic platform generates a continual stream of hits, leads, and drug candidates that are readily available for purchase. The company also undertakes client-specific projects to identify highly promising development candidates for specific targets and indications.

About MetaVia

MetaVia Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity, and is developing vanoglipel (DA-1241) for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists. In a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) trial in obesity, DA-1726 demonstrated best-in-class potential for weight loss, glucose control, and waist reduction. Vanoglipel is a novel G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist that promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In pre-clinical studies, vanoglipel demonstrated a positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control. In a Phase 2a clinical study, vanoglipel demonstrated direct hepatic action in addition to its glucose lowering effects.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "may", "will", "should", "seeks", "approximately", "potential", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates" or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with MetaVia's ability to execute on its commercial strategy; our expectations regarding the sufficiency of our existing cash on hand to fund our operations; the timeline for regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain regulatory approval through the development steps of MetaVia's current and future product candidates; the ability to realize the benefits of the license agreement with Dong-A ST Co. Ltd., including the impact on future financial and operating results of MetaVia; the cooperation of MetaVia's contract manufacturers, clinical study partners and others involved in the development of MetaVia's current and future product candidates; potential negative interactions between MetaVia's product candidates and any other products with which they are combined for treatment; MetaVia's ability to initiate and complete clinical trials on a timely basis; MetaVia's ability to recruit subjects for its clinical trials; whether MetaVia receives results from MetaVia's clinical trials that are consistent with the results of pre-clinical and previous clinical trials; impact of costs related to the license agreement, known and unknown, including costs of any litigation or regulatory actions relating to the license agreement; the effects of changes in applicable laws or regulations; the effects of changes to MetaVia's stock price on the terms of the license agreement and any future fundraising; and other risks and uncertainties described in MetaVia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including MetaVia's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. MetaVia does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

