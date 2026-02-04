FirstService Corporation: FirstService Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Delivers Strong Consolidated Annual Earnings

Operating highlights:

Three months ended Year ended December 31 December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues (millions) - 1,383.4 - 1,365.3 - 5,497.5 - 5,216.9 Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1) 137.6 137.9 562.8 513.7 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.37 1.34 5.75 5.00 GAAP Operating Earnings 85.9 89.6 338.1 337.5 GAAP EPS 0.85 0.71 3.17 2.97

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today announced fourth quarter and full year results for the year ended December 31, 2025. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter were $1.38 billion, a 1% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $137.6 million, in-line with the fourth quarter of 2024, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.37, a 2% increase over the prior year quarter. Operating Earnings for the quarter were $85.9 million, relative to $89.6 million in the prior year period. Diluted EPS was $0.85 per share in the quarter, compared to $0.71 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, consolidated revenues were $5.50 billion, a 5% increase relative to the prior year, driven by the contribution of recent tuck-under acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA was $562.8 million, up 10%, and Adjusted EPS was $5.75, a 15% increase versus the prior year. Operating Earnings were $338.1 million, versus $337.5 million in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share was $3.17, compared to $2.97 in the prior year.

"Our fourth quarter results were largely in-line with expectations provided on our prior quarterly call and we are pleased to have capped off a year of solid growth and strong earnings performance," said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. "I am proud of how our operating leaders and teams executed with discipline and resilience in challenging environments throughout 2025. Looking forward, as market conditions normalize, we are confident that our organic growth will return to levels approaching our long-term track record and future targets," he concluded.

Segmented Fourth Quarter Results

FirstService Residential generated revenues of $563.1 million for the fourth quarter, up 8% relative to the prior year quarter, including 5% organic growth (see definition on page 6). The top-line performance was driven by contract wins and was balanced across most markets. Adjusted EBITDA was $51.5 million, an increase of 12% compared to $46.0 million reported in the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $36.3 million, versus $34.4 million for the fourth quarter of last year. Operating margins for the division were relatively comparable on a year-over-year basis.



FirstService Brands recorded revenues of $820.3 million, down 3% versus the prior year period. On an organic basis, revenues decreased 7% primarily due to reduced weather events and large-loss claims versus the prior year quarter at our restoration brands, as well as tempered activity levels in our roofing operations. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $88.5 million, compared to $100.7 million in the prior year quarter. Operating Earnings were $59.2 million, versus $69.9 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in division operating margins resulted from the negative operating leverage associated with the top-line organic declines in our restoration and roofing platforms.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $2.4 million in the fourth quarter, relative to $8.9 million in the prior year period. Corporate costs for the quarter were $9.6 million, relative to $14.7 million in the prior year period. The lower corporate costs were primarily due to non-cash foreign exchange adjustments.

Segmented Full Year Results

FirstService Residential reported revenues of $2.29 billion, up 7% relative to 2024, including 4% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $225.0 million, up 13% versus the prior year. Operating Earnings were $170.4 million, compared to $159.2 million in the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin increase was driven by cost efficiencies in our property management operations, with the Operating Earnings margin remaining in-line due to increased depreciation and amortization compared to the prior year.

FirstService Brands revenues were $3.21 billion, a 4% increase versus the prior year. Revenues declined 3% on an organic basis, driven by decreased activity levels at our restoration and roofing operations, and partially offset by strong organic growth at Century Fire Protection. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $353.6 million, up 4% relative to the prior year. Operating Earnings were $214.0 million, versus $230.1 million a year ago. The division Adjusted EBITDA margin was in-line with the prior year period, while the year-over-year Operating Earnings margin comparison was down due to the positive impact from acquisition-related contingent earn-out adjustments in the prior year period.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $15.8 million for the full year, relative to $25.1 million in the prior year. Corporate costs were $46.3 million, relative to $51.8 million in 2024. The lower corporate costs were primarily due to non-cash foreign exchange adjustments.

Notes

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its own operating performance and its ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of its planning and reporting systems. Additionally, this measure is used in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company's overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a supplemental measure because the Company believes such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of its service operations. The Company believes this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Twelve months ended (in thousands of US$) December 31 December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net earnings - 50,349 - 50,179 - 190,747 - 187,774 Income tax 18,388 19,153 75,765 70,124 Other expense (income), net 84 (863 - (2,136 - (3,239 - Interest expense, net 17,093 21,146 73,702 82,853 Operating earnings 85,914 89,615 338,078 337,512 Depreciation and amortization 48,766 47,828 185,209 165,269 Acquisition-related items (3,674 - (5,272 - 12,121 (14,402 - Stock-based compensation expense 6,615 5,685 27,387 25,311 Adjusted EBITDA - 137,621 - 137,856 - 562,795 - 513,690

A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below. (in thousands of US$) Three months ended December 31, 2025 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate(1) Operating earnings (loss) - 36,269 - 59,243 - (9,598 - Depreciation and amortization 12,191 36,553 22 Acquisition-related items 3,052 (7,297 - 571 Stock-based compensation expense - - 6,615 Adjusted EBITDA - 51,512 - 88,499 - (2,390 - Three months ended December 31, 2024 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate(1) Operating earnings (loss) - 34,382 - 69,909 - (14,676 - Depreciation and amortization 10,439 37,366 23 Acquisition-related items 1,191 (6,578 - 115 Stock-based compensation expense - - 5,685 Adjusted EBITDA - 46,012 - 100,697 - (8,853 - Year ended December 31, 2025 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate(1) Operating earnings (loss) - 170,421 - 213,971 - (46,314 - Depreciation and amortization 46,780 138,339 90 Acquisition-related items 7,800 1,258 3,063 Stock-based compensation expense - - 27,387 Adjusted EBITDA - 225,001 - 353,568 - (15,774 - Year ended December 31, 2024 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate(1) Operating earnings (loss) - 159,206 - 230,080 - (51,774 - Depreciation and amortization 37,506 127,672 91 Acquisition-related items 2,576 (18,263 - 1,285 Stock-based compensation expense - - 25,311 Adjusted EBITDA - 199,288 - 339,489 - (25,087 - Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment revenues. Organic growth is defined as revenue growth adjusted to exclude the revenue attributable to acquired businesses for a period of twelve months following their acquisition.



(1) Corporate is not an operating segment, but rather represent corporate overhead expenses not directly attributable to reportable segments and are therefore unallocated within segment operating earnings (loss) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA.

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and net earnings (loss) per common share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization of intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per common share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of diluted net earnings per common share to Adjusted EPS appears below.

Three months ended Twelve months ended (in thousands of US$) December 31 December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net earnings - 50,349 - 50,179 - 190,747 - 187,774 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (4,444 - (3,639 - (15,874 - (15,624 - Acquisition-related items (3,674 - (5,272 - 12,121 (14,402 - Amortization of intangible assets 20,187 22,331 77,238 72,396 Stock-based compensation expense 6,615 5,685 27,387 25,311 Income tax on adjustments (6,282 - (8,125 - (26,938 - (28,335 - Non-controlling interest on adjustments (185 - (206 - (1,371 - (693 - Adjusted net earnings - 62,566 - 60,953 - 263,310 - 226,427 Three months ended Twelve months ended (in US$) December 31 December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Diluted net earnings per share - 0.85 - 0.71 - 3.17 - 2.97 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.15 0.31 0.65 0.83 Acquisition-related items (0.07 - (0.11 - 0.22 (0.31 - Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.31 0.34 1.16 1.11 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.13 0.09 0.55 0.40 Adjusted earnings per share - 1.37 - 1.34 - 5.75 - 5.00

FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION Operating Results (in thousands of US$, except per share amounts) Three months Twelve months ended December 31 ended December 31 (unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues - 1,383,376 - 1,365,349 - 5,497,500 - 5,216,894 Cost of revenues 914,092 911,361 3,651,314 3,498,974 Selling, general and administrative expenses 338,278 321,817 1,310,778 1,229,541 Depreciation 28,579 25,497 107,971 92,873 Amortization of intangible assets 20,187 22,331 77,238 72,396 Acquisition-related items (1) (3,674 - (5,272 - 12,121 (14,402 - Operating earnings 85,914 89,615 338,078 337,512 Interest expense, net 17,093 21,146 73,702 82,853 Other expense (income), net (2) 84 (863 - (2,136 - (3,239 - Earnings before income tax 68,737 69,332 266,512 257,898 Income tax 18,388 19,153 75,765 70,124 Net earnings 50,349 50,179 190,747 187,774 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 4,444 3,639 15,874 15,624 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 6,927 14,064 29,826 37,775 Net earnings attributable to Company - 38,978 - 32,476 - 145,047 - 134,375 Net earnings per common share Basic - 0.85 - 0.72 - 3.19 - 2.98 Diluted 0.85 0.71 3.17 2.97 Adjusted earnings per share (3) - 1.37 - 1.34 - 5.75 - 5.00 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 45,717 45,194 45,527 45,019 Diluted 45,830 45,583 45,754 45,280

(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.

(2) Other expense (income), net consists primarily of gains and losses on disposals of fixed assets. Amounts are recognized in the period in which they arise.

(3) See definition and reconciliation above.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US$) (unaudited) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents - 154,425 - 227,598 Restricted cash 25,665 16,088 Accounts receivable 922,106 947,517 Other current assets 401,584 368,150 Current assets 1,503,780 1,559,353 Other non-current assets 34,453 30,121 Fixed assets 289,718 253,994 Operating lease right-of-use assets 269,573 240,518 Goodwill and intangible assets 2,186,189 2,110,866 Total assets - 4,283,713 - 4,194,852 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - 547,065 - 541,509 Other current liabilities 262,323 214,575 Operating lease liabilities - current 59,113 53,115 Long-term debt - current 13,649 41,567 Current liabilities 882,150 850,766 Long-term debt - non-current 1,069,027 1,257,143 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 242,593 214,423 Other liabilities 124,762 150,542 Deferred income tax 102,991 84,895 Redeemable non-controlling interests 486,191 449,337 Shareholders' equity 1,375,999 1,187,746 Total liabilities and equity - 4,283,713 - 4,194,852 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt - 1,082,676 - 1,298,710 Total debt, net of cash 928,251 1,071,112

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US$) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings - 50,349 - 50,179 - 190,747 - 187,774 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 48,766 47,828 185,209 165,269 Deferred income tax 4,885 (7,172 - 2,465 (13,986 - Other (4,545 - (1,424 - 25,325 5,805 99,455 89,411 403,746 344,862 Changes in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable 39,766 (22,323 - 59,594 (42,306 - Payables and accruals (5,676 - 15,249 (32,151 - 22,602 Other (5,916 - 4,382 26,886 (20,129 - Contingent acquisition consideration paid (12,134 - - (12,134 - (19,355 - Net cash provided by operating activities 115,495 86,719 445,941 285,674 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (10,777 - (53,581 - (107,162 - (212,246 - Purchases of fixed assets (31,104 - (31,916 - (127,705 - (112,798 - Other investing activities (287 - (1,373 - (10,329 - 1,342 Net cash used in investing activities (42,168 - (86,870 - (245,196 - (323,702 - Financing activities Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net (122,961 - 3,613 (214,729 - 103,577 Purchases of non-controlling interests, net 102 1,051 (33,841 - (24,354 - Dividends paid to common shareholders (12,571 - (11,277 - (48,886 - (43,828 - Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (3,703 - (1,555 - (17,133 - (9,292 - Other financing activities 1,484 15,728 51,259 48,305 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (137,649 - 7,560 (263,330 - 74,408 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,099 - 229 (1,011 - 429 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (65,421 - 7,638 (63,596 - 36,809 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, start of period 245,511 236,048 243,686 206,877 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period - 180,090 - 243,686 - 180,090 - 243,686

Segmented Results (in thousands of US$) FirstService FirstService (unaudited) Residential Brands Corporate(2) Consolidated Three months ended December 31 2025 Revenues - 563,061 - 820,315 - - - 1,383,376 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 51,512 88,499 (2,390 - 137,621 Operating earnings 36,269 59,243 (9,598 - 85,914 2024 Revenues - 521,256 - 844,093 - - - 1,365,349 Adjusted EBITDA 46,012 100,697 (8,853 - 137,856 Operating earnings 34,382 69,909 (14,676 - 89,615 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Year ended December 31 2025 Revenues - 2,286,597 - 3,210,903 - - - 5,497,500 Adjusted EBITDA 225,001 353,568 (15,774 - 562,795 Operating earnings 170,421 213,971 (46,314 - 338,078 2024 Revenues - 2,134,469 - 3,082,425 - - - 5,216,894 Adjusted EBITDA 199,288 339,489 (25,087 - 513,690 Operating earnings 159,206 230,080 (51,774 - 337,512 (1) See definition and reconciliation on pages 5 and 6. (2) See definition on page 6.



