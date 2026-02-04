BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc.: BullFrog AI to Unveil New Precision AI Capability

New capabilities to be launched on March 25

Unique technology bolsters BullFrog AI's end-to-end AI intelligence workflow with a scenario-based decision engine

Advances current AI decision tools by clearly defining clinical trial strategies and building diversified, risk-balanced R&D portfolios





GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology company using artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning to turn complex biomedical data into actionable insights, announces the coming launch of a new scenario-based decision engine for pharmaceutical portfolio strategy and clinical trial design.

The new AI capability advances the Company's end-to-end intelligence workflow by adding a strategic decision layer on top of existing platforms bfPREP and bfLEAP. Unlike traditional portfolio tools that collapse complex judgments into single scores and fixed weightings, the upcoming offering evaluates options using proprietary algorithms and methodologies revealing which programs are robust winners and which succeed only under narrow conditions.

Key capabilities include:

Compares drug programs, indications, and trial designs without forcing arbitrary numerical scores

Tests portfolio decisions against multiple explicit scenarios (e.g., capital-constrained, platform-building, US-first, global)

Identifies options that perform well across strategic futures

Preserves portfolio diversity while surfacing clear leaders to balance concentration with risk mitigation





"Each year, more than $200 billion is spent by life science and pharmaceutical companies on research and development, with very low returns given an estimated 90% clinical trial failure rate. While AI adoption in drug discovery has accelerated, strategic portfolio decisions still rely largely on manual scoring and spreadsheet-based tools that force rigid rankings on fundamentally comparative judgments," said BullFrog AI Founder and CEO Vin Singh. "Our new capability takes a different approach by treating strategic scenarios as first-class inputs. It surfaces robust recommendations and highlights options that perform well under multiple strategic futures-enabling clear R&D strategies and the construction of diversified, risk-balanced R&D portfolios. To our knowledge, no other solution in the world can offer this capability."

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials. For more information visit BullFrog AI at: https://bullfrogai.com.

