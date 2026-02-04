Anzeige
04.02.2026 14:22 Uhr
DONE Deliveries Announces Nationwide Launch of Quote&Go: The AI Platform for Instant Spot Freight

Quote&Go delivers a B2C-style booking experience to professional logistics by combining instant pricing, full carrier liability, and the operational strength of a leading European freight forwarder

PARIS, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quote&Go, a digital logistics platform developed by DONE Deliveries, is reshaping how French SMEs access spot freight transport by introducing a fast, intuitive, B2C-style user experience to professional logistics.

At the heart of Quote&Go is an advanced pricing engine capable of generating instant, binding offers for 99.3% of shipment requests. "French SMEs want clarity and speed," Damian Misiek, CEO & Co-Founder of DONE Deliveries explains. "They don't want to negotiate, they want to ship. Quote&Go delivers a Booking.com-like experience, but with full carrier liability and professional accountability."

While booking a TGV ticket or reserving a hotel room takes only seconds, securing spot freight transport in France has traditionally meant long email chains, phone calls, and hours of waiting for a quote. In an era defined by just-in-time supply chains, these delays are no longer sustainable. Quote&Go addresses this inefficiency head-on by enabling instant, binding freight offers online and in real time.

Built and operated by DONE Deliveries, a profitable European logistics operator with €45 million in annual revenue, Quote&Go combines digital agility with proven operational strength. The company employs 190 logistics professionals, including a dedicated 25-person R&D team, and manages close to 60,000 shipments per year across Europe. This scale and stability provide French industrial SMEs with digital efficiency without operational risk.

Unlike digital freight marketplaces, Quote&Go does not merely connect shippers and carriers. DONE Deliveries operates as a fully licensed "commissionnaire de transport (freight forwarder)", acting as a direct contractual partner. This means clients benefit from a single point of responsibility, with DONE Deliveries managing the entire transport process from pricing and carrier selection to execution and problem resolution.

By digitizing the spot freight market and leveraging a verified fleet of 33,000 vehicles, Quote&Go delivers exceptional operational performance, including a 99.95% damage-free shipment rate and 98.6% on-time delivery. From urgent cross-border shipments to Germany to partial loads bound for Spain, the platform proves that speed and simplicity do not have to come at the expense of reliability.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e645a367-8743-4897-ac32-697dfaececf9



Contact: Damian Misiek, CEO & Co-Founder d.misiek@donedeliveries.com

