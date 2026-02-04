Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Bloom Burton & Co. ("Bloom Burton") is pleased to announce the launch of the 2026 Bloom Burton Award and to open nomination submissions from the public at large on or before March 27, 2026. The finalists for the 2026 Bloom Burton Award will be announced at the 2026 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from April 21-22, 2026.





Bloom Burton & Co. Announces the 2026 Bloom Burton Award



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6420/282671_3f65bdc8544c6bd5_001full.jpg

Bestowed annually, the Bloom Burton Award honours an individual scientist, inventor, executive, entrepreneur, industry leader, or policy maker who made the greatest contribution to Canada's innovative healthcare industry in the previous year. Nominees will be accepted from any of the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic/imaging, research instrumentation, consumer health services or healthcare IT sectors, and equal consideration will be given to contributions across any stage of development - from discovery to commercial end-markets.

The winner will be selected by our distinguished panel of judges, comprised of respected international leaders in healthcare investment, entrepreneurship, and journalism:

Michael Altman , Head of Strategy, Perceptive Advisors

, Head of Strategy, Perceptive Advisors Christopher Arendt , Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research, Takeda

, Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research, Takeda Karen Bernstein , Co-Founder and Chairman, BioCentury

, Co-Founder and Chairman, BioCentury Joan Eliasek , President, McKesson Canada

, President, McKesson Canada Carl Gordon , Managing Partner, OrbiMed

, Managing Partner, OrbiMed Dennis Purcell, Founder and Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital

Founder and Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital Camille Samuels, Director, Venrock Boards

Jolyon Burton, President of Bloom Burton commented, "It brings such joy to recognize and celebrate Canada's top contributors to healthcare each year. To determine those who achieved dramatically positive outcomes in Canadian healthcare last year, we are now inviting the public to nominate and submit applications for their top picks to win this exceptional award. We look forward to showcasing the talented and high-achieving leaders who inspire greatness in Canadian healthcare."

The finalists, along with their family and friends, will be invited to attend the Bloom Burton Award Gala on September 24, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto. Each finalist will receive a $25,000 cash prize, and a single winner will receive the 2026 Bloom Burton Award.

To submit a nomination, please send a one-page letter by March 27, 2026, to:

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282671

Source: Bloom Burton & Co. Inc.