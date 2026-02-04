In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) - up 49% at $204.51 Concorde International Group Ltd. (CIGL) - up 44% at $3.90 ENvue Medical, Inc. (FEED) - up 25% at $3.08 Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) - up 23% at $46.06 Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) - up 18% at $5.85 Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF) - up 16% at $3.35 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) - up 12% at $487.60 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) - up 10% at $32.66 Sonos, Inc. (SONO) - up 10% at $16.17 Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) - up 9% at $4.52

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Intapp, Inc. (INTA) - down 16% at $24.50 Texxon Holding Limited (NPT) - down 15% at $6.08 Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) - down 14% at $22.59 Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) - down 11% at $88.00 Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) - down 9% at $82.80 nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) - down 9% at $45.10 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - down 8% at $220.84 NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) - down 7% at $10.98 MKDWELL Tech Inc. (MKDW) - down 7% at $2.67 Wabash National Corporation (WNC) - down 6% at $10.54

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - At 7:55 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.