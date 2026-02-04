DAR Investment Management ("DAR"), a private investment firm, today announced the strategic acquisition of a controlling interest in Intecsa Engineering Group ("Intecsa" or the "Company"), a global engineering and consulting firm with more than 60 years of experience delivering complex transportation, water, environmental, and civil infrastructure projects worldwide. Intecsa's management team and employees will retain a significant ownership stake in the Company.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Intecsa is recognized for its multidisciplinary engineering capabilities and strong track record across Europe, Asia, North America, and South America. The Company's senior leadership team-including Juan Diego Ibáñez López, President, and Héctor Eduardo di Bonaventura, Principal-will continue in their current roles. This continuity will ensure uninterrupted service for clients while enabling Intecsa to leverage DAR's strategic and financial support to accelerate growth in the United States.

The acquisition represents a key milestone in DAR's investment strategy and establishes a platform for expansion in the U.S. engineering and infrastructure market. By partnering with Intecsa, DAR aims to bring the Company's technical expertise and innovative approach to a broader U.S. client base.

"We are extremely excited about Intecsa and the engineering sector more broadly, particularly given the strong tailwinds from increased U.S. infrastructure investment and growing demand for sustainable infrastructure solutions," said Arslan Ryspekov, Managing Partner at DAR. "Intecsa has built an exceptional organization with a highly experienced team, and we look forward to supporting its continued growth with our capital and strategic resources."

Juan Diego Ibáñez López, President of Intecsa, added, "This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity for Intecsa to build on its long-standing success while joining forces with DAR to create even greater value. We have an outstanding team in place, and our focus remains firmly on delivering excellence and innovative solutions for our clients as we expand our footprint."

Looking ahead, DAR and Intecsa plan to grow the Company's U.S. presence through a combination of organic expansion and selective strategic acquisitions. Organically, Intecsa will continue to invest in client service, technical excellence, and innovation. Inorganically, the Company intends to pursue acquisitions of like-minded firms that share its collaborative culture, enhance its technical capabilities, and expand its geographic reach. Together, these initiatives are expected to accelerate Intecsa's emergence as a leading engineering and infrastructure platform in the United States.

About DAR:

DAR is a Delaware-based private investment firm focused on equity and debt investments in lower-middle-market companies. DAR partners with management teams to support growth through capital investment, strategic guidance, and operational expertise.

About Intecsa:

Intecsa is a global engineering and consulting firm with more than 60 years of experience delivering complex transportation, water, environmental, and civil infrastructure projects. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Intecsa employs over 300 full-time professionals and approximately 200 associated staff across core offices in Spain, Portugal, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Colombia, with additional presence in the United States, El Salvador, Peru, Chile, Poland, and Romania.

