Core Silver Corp.: Core Silver Significantly Expands Copper-Molybdenum Footprint at Laverdiere Through Soil Sampling

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Core Silver Corp. ("Core Silver" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:8ZR)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to present results from the 2025 soil sampling campaign at the Laverdiere Copper (the "Project" or "Laverdiere"), located on the eastern Blue Property in the Atlin Mining District, northwestern British Columbia.

Core Silver's 2025 exploration program included the completion of a systematic 1.4km × 5.6km soil geochemical survey. In total, 231 soil samples were collected at 200 x 200 metre spacing. The program was designed to identify new zones of mineralization and to extend known copper and molybdenum rich areas in regions of limited surface exposure over the Laverdiere Porphyry (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2025 SOIL SAMPLING PROGRAM

LARGE-SCALE COPPER-MOLYBDENUM SYSTEM SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED:

Soil sampling has outlined a multi-kilometre Cu-Mo mineralized corridor - extending known mineralization 1.7 kilometres northwest of the Main Skarn Zone and confirming district-scale potential.

STRONG, CONSISTENT COPPER AND MOLYBDENUM ANOMALIES IDENTIFIED:

Broad soil anomalies measure up to 1.75-kilometres-wide, with peak values of 394 ppm Cu and 227 ppm Mo, representing more than 10× local background levels.

DIRECT OVERLAP WITH KNOWN HIGH-GRADE ZONES:

Key soil anomalies coincide with areas of previous drilling, including the Valley Zone and Main Skarn Zone, strengthening confidence in continuity of the mineralized system.

NEW PRIORITY TARGETS DEFINED:

Two previously untested areas (Anomalies Y and Z) display strong Cu-Mo signatures and represent high-priority targets for future drilling.

CLEAR VECTORS TOWARD A LARGE PORPHYRY SYSTEM AT DEPTH:

Integrated soil geochemistry, structure, and geophysics point toward a large, well-developed Cu-Mo porphyry-skarn system that remains open in multiple directions and at depth.

SYSTEM SCALE CONTINUES TO GROW:

To date, Cu-Mo mineralization at the Laverdiere Copper Project has been traced for over 5 kilometres laterally, and to drilled depths exceeding 1,000 metres, with substantial upside remaining.

"The 2025 soil sampling results at Laverdiere mark a major step forward for Core Silver," said Nick Rodway, President and CEO, "We have now confirmed the presence of a large, coherent copper-molybdenum system extending over five kilometres, with multiple broad, mineralized zones that remain open in several directions. Importantly, these new soil results align closely with known high-grade skarn and porphyry-style mineralization, diamond drilling, structural controls, and geophysical responses which significantly increases our confidence in the presence of a mineralized porphyry system or systems at depth. These zones provide a clear roadmap for future drill targeting and enhance the discovery potential at Laverdiere as we advance the project."

Figure 1: a) Cu+Mo ppm in soils with Cu % in rocks plotted on (CVG) Calculated Vertical Gradient Magnetics (Geotech, 2021 VTEM); b) MPIx in soils with Cu % in rocks plotted on (1VD) 1st Vertical Derivative Magnetics (1973); c) Mo ppm in soils and Mo ppm

ABOUT THE 2025 SOIL GEOCHEMICAL SURVEY

The 2025 soil geochemical survey at the Laverdiere Copper Project included the collection of 231 soil samples at 200 metre line and sample spacing over an approximate 1.4-kilometre by 5.6-kilometre grid. Samples were collected using a metal auger and photographed in the field. Sample descriptions including sample number, location, elevation, color, saturation, depth of sample and soil horizon were recorded in the field and digitally recorded at the end of each field day on-site in Atlin, BC. Soil horizons targeted were mainly horizons 'B' and 'C' however, where these horizons were undeveloped, talus fines or shallow organics ('Ah') were collected.

In 2025, 78 soil samples returned assay values greater than 10ppm Mo, 32 greater than 25ppm, 14 greater than 50ppm and 2 samples returned values greater than 100ppm Mo. For Cu, 102 samples yielded values greater than 30ppm, 55 greater than 50ppm, 23 greater than 100ppm and 11 samples returned values greater than 150ppm Cu.

Modified Porphyry Index (MPIx) values for soil samples were calculated using the equation after Bouzari et al., (2022)3:

(Cu/10) + Mo + (10*W) + (20*Sn) / (5*Sb) + (20xTl) + Ag + As + Li

For missing or below detection limit (BDL) assay values, a value equal to half the detection limit for that element was substituted into the equation.

ABOUT THE LAVERDIERE COPPER PROJECT

The Laverdiere Copper Project is a low-elevation, drill-permitted, early-stage high-grade Cu-Mo-Ag-Au porphyry-skarn Target. The Project has been sporadically explored since the early 1900s, without ever having received a significant exploration program. At Laverdiere, an extensive Cretaceous granodiorite intrusion hosts widespread Cu-Mo-Ag porphyry mineralization. The intrusion is associated with a very high-grade Fe-Cu-Au-Ag massive sulphide skarn occurrence (the "Main Zone") that is exposed at surface along the western flank of the prolific Llewellyn Fault Zone (LFZ) at the porphyry-marble contact.

Adits driven into the Laverdiere area in the early 1900s reportedly returned up to 27m grading 1.20% Cu. The Llewellyn Fault Zone, a regional and strongly metal-endowed fault, cuts through the Laverdiere Copper Project for 14km of strike length and marks the contact between the Yukon-Tanana and Stikine Terranes in the Project area. Historic and shallow diamond drilling completed 125m north of the French Adit in 1974 reportedly returned 175m of 0.27% Cu, including 6m of 1.60% Cu and 7.8m of 1.60% Cu. Core Silver's inaugural diamond drilling campaign at the Laverdiere Copper Project in 2022 returned up to 48.5m of 0.90% Cu, 6g/t Ag, and 0.11g/t Au from 31.46m depth in drill hole LAV22-001 (French Adit), 223m of 0.11% Cu, 2g/t Ag, and 0.006% Mo from 15m depth in LAV22-002 (French Adit), and 107.38m of 0.11% Cu, 0.023% Mo, 0.9g/t Ag, and 0.02g/t Au from 144.62m depth in hole LAV22-006 (North Adit).

Drilled and mapped high-grade copper-bearing skarn mineralization at Laverdiere is coincident with embayments in the contact zones of the expansive Cretaceous intrusions on the west side of Hoboe Creek. A large unexplored embayment in the intrusion is mapped 8km to the south of the to-date explored zone at Laverdiere and is in contact with Boundary Range metamorphic rocks at this location. Apophyses of the larger granodiorite intrusion are also mapped in contact with limestone and marbles amenable to massive sulphide skarn mineralization approximately 7km to the southwest of the known zones of high-grade porphyry-skarn mineralization.

In 2024, high-grade porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag±Au mineralization at the newly defined Valley Zone, located 2.2km southwest of the Main Zone, was structurally mapped and sampled. At the Valley Zone, a series of sheeted mineralized porphyry veins and fractures hosted in altered granodiorite have been mapped and sampled over a 1-kilometer east-west trend following the Valley Fault that historically returned up to 3.24% Cu (with 82g/t Ag, 0.56g/t Au and 0.053% Mo) and 0.32% Mo (with 1.03% Cu, 4g/t Ag) in 2022. In 2024, a 20cm thick east-west striking quartz vein grading 0.83% Cu, 47g/t Ag, 0.44g/t Au and 0.007% Mo was discovered on the opposite side of the Valley Fault.

Core Silver's 2025 exploration campaign was designed to test the depth potential and continuity of a large (5km x 8km) multi-phase Cu-Mo-Ag±Au porphyry system through diamond drilling, detailed structural mapping, and surface sampling. Seven (7) drill holes were completed across five (5) key target areas along the Valley Fault Zone for a combined 3,857 metres drilled in 2025. All assays from the 2025 diamond drilling program are pending.

SAMPLING, PREPARATION & QA/QC

Soil samples collected in 2025 were transported by helicopter at the end of each field day. Samples were photographed in the field and sample descriptions including sample number, location, elevation, color, saturation, depth of sample and soil horizon were recorded. Samples were dried in kraft sample bags on-site prior to being batched for shipment to BV Labs in Whitehorse, YT. There, each sample is dried at 60°C and sieved to pass -180 µm (80 mesh). All samples then undergo an aqua regia extraction with an ICP-ES/MS finish for a 36-element package (Method Code AQ200).

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 DISCLOSURE

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence# 46541) (Permit to Practice# 1000359) is CEO and Director of the Company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has supervised the preparation, verified and approved the technical content in this release. Verification included review of field notes, sample tags and analytical certificates. No limitations were noted during the verification process.

References

1White, W.H. (1969): Geology and economic prospects of the Laverdiere property

2Fustos, A. (1974). Report on the Results of the 1973 Exploration Programme on the Loon Group. BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Assessment Report 499

3Bouzari, F., Lee, R.G., Hart, C.J.R., and van Straaten, B.I. (2022): Porphyry Vectoring Techniques in Advanced Argillic Altered Rocks of British Columbia: Geoscience BC Report 2022-03, MDRU Publication 456, 38 p. and references therein.

ABOUT CORE SILVER CORP.

Core Silver Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property Mineral Tenure, which covers a land area of114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Silver believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property Mineral Tenure. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property Mineral Tenure to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Silver is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors



CORE SILVER CORP.

"Nicholas Rodway"

President & CEO

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the opportunities for new discoveries and development in the Atlin Mining District and Core's potential to become a premier explorer in the Atlin area and any other general statement regarding the Company's planned or future exploration efforts at the Blue Property. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that the Company may not, due to environmental, technological and other factors, be successful in expanding the mineralization footprint of the Projects as planned; that the Company may be unable to implement its plans to further explore at the Silver Lime Project and the Laverdiere Project, as applicable; that certain exploration methods, including the Company's proposed exploration model for the Blue Property, may be ineffective or inadequate in the circumstances; that economic, competitive, governmental, geopolitical, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices; our specific plans and timing drilling, field work and other plans may change; that the Company may not have access to or be able to develop any minerals because of cost factors, type of terrain, or availability of equipment and technology; and we may also not raise sufficient funds to carry out or complete our plans. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, labour shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial climate and the conflict in Ukraine and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Except as required by law, the Company will not update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

