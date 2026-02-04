Klondike Gold Corp.: Klondike Gold Drills 600 Meter Step Out from Lone Star Deposit and Intersects Broad Interval of Gold Mineralization Extending Lone Star Target Zone to the Southwest

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV:KG)(FRA:LBDP)(OTCQB:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling results from two holes which tested for gold mineralization along strike from the Lone Star Zone Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE")1 area within the Company's 100% owned Klondike District Property (the "Property") located near Dawson City in Yukon, Canada.

Two exploratory diamond drill holes, LS22-492 and EC25-578, were completed 500+ metres along strike to the southeast of the Lone Star Zone (Figure 1). Drill hole LS22-492, located 500 meters southeast along strike of the Lone Star Zone, intersected a broad interval of gold-bearing alteration which returned assays averaging 0.29 g/t Au over 64.1 metres. Drill hole EC25-578, located approximately 700 metres southeast of the Lone Star Deposit and on an adjacent alteration trend and structure, averaged 5.16 g/t Au over 1.0 metre at a depth of 81 metres. True widths of the reported intersections are not yet known. Both drill holes were designed to test the potential for extensions of alteration and mineralization associated with the Lone Star Deposit.

Peter Tallman, President and CEO of Klondike Gold commented "Growing the Lone Star Zone is one of our top priorities, and new targets emerging from geology and structural adjustments based upon drilling completed in 2025 are steadily advancing this objective. The Lone Star MRE area as currently defined is 500m in length at surface. These new intersections with assay results in LS2-492 and EC25-578 are 500+ meter step-outs along projected strike from the Lone Star Zone. These results provide the Company with firm targets in 2026 to drill test for a significant expansion of the Lone Star Zone to the southeast."

As part of the Company's 2025 exploration program, drill hole LS22-492 was relogged for detailed lithological and structural characteristics and extensively resampled. Alteration and gold mineralization identified in LS22-492 is now interpreted to extend 500 metres further along strike within the Lone Star mineralization corridor. Additionally, LS22-492 is now interpreted to have stopped short of the lower felsic unit interpreted to be a principal target horizon for gold enrichment2. This target horizon remains untested and represents a priority for follow-up with substantially deeper drilling.

During the third phase of the 2025 drilling program, hole EC25-578 was completed in the Pioneer/Frontier zone to follow up on high-grade historical surface sampling. Prospecting grab sample 2005504, collected in 2016, returned a highlight assay of 73.5 g/t Au, one of five grab samples which all assayed above 4.75 g/t Au (see Figure 2). Hole EC25-578 intersected two interesting zones of gold mineralization. The lower zone from 78.0-82.5m intersected silicification plus two quartz veins which averaged 1.56 g/t Au over the 4.5 metre interval.

Assay results reported herein from diamond drill core samples are collected and handled in accordance with the Company's quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") protocols. Drill core samples were prepared and analyzed at MSALabs (Prince George/Langley) using industry standard analytical methods and gold assays were completed using Photon Assay procedure. Rock assay sample results shown on Figure 2 are 2016 prospecting rock results prepared and analyzed by Bureau Veritas Laboratories (Whitehorse/Vancouver) using industry standard analytical methods and gold assays were completed using Fire Assay procedure.

Table 1: Summary of significant gold intervals from EC25-578 and LS22-492

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) LS22-492 136.7 236.3 99.6 0.21 Incl 136.7 200.8 64.1 0.29 Incl 167.0 167.5 0.5 6.53 Incl 198.7 199.3 0.6 3.17 EC25-578 42.5 44.5 2.0 1.02 And 78.0 82.5 4.5 1.56 Incl 81.0 81.5 0.5 5.52 Incl 81.5 82.0 0.5 4.79

Figure 1: 2015-2025 drill hole locations separated by year with the open pit extents from the MRE1

Exploration Update

These results support the interpretation that the Lone Star mineralization corridor is open to the southeast beyond the limits of the currently defined Lone Star Deposit. The presence of gold mineralization in both drill holes LS22-492 and EC25-578 indicates that favourable structures and host lithologies remain open along strike and at depth. While the continuity and economic significance of this mineralization have not yet been established, the results demonstrate the potential for expansion of the Lone Star mineralized corridor outside the boundaries of the existing resource area.

In 2026, the Company is currently planning an 8,000-10,000 metre drill program aiming at expanding the project's first-ever MRE1 published in 2022. Once the season has concluded, the Company aims to release an updated MRE which would include drilling from 2015-2026. The Company has contracted Kluane Drilling of Whitehorse, YT for drilling services with the program scheduled to commence in early April.

Figure 2: Cross section of the exploration hole at pioneer with the surface grab samples collected in previous years.

CORPORATE UPDATE

The Company also announces the resignation of Ms. Jasvir Kaloti as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary and the appointment of Ms. Brenda Nowak in her place.

Ms. Nowak has over 30 years of experience in the legal industry specializing in securities and corporate finance. As CFO and Corporate Secretary, she plays a pivotal role in supporting her board of directors and executive management teams.

In addition to her roll as Corporate Secretary and CFO with Klondike Gold, she is Vice President Corporate Finance for Fiore Advisory & Management Corp. and also Corporate Secretary for North Arrow Minerals. In the past she has served as an officer and director of multiple public companies focused in the resource sector.

Mr. Tallman, CEO of Klondike Gold stated "On behalf of the Board of Directors of Klondike Gold, I would like to thank Jasvir for her important contributions to the Company over the last six years. We wish Jasvir all the best in her future endeavours."

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical and scientific information contained within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Tallman, P.Geo., President and CEO of Klondike Gold and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects. Detailed technical information, specifications, analytical information and procedures can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

Klondike Gold is a Vancouver based gold exploration company advancing its flagship 100%-owned Klondike District Gold Project asset located in Yukon, Canada, in one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Klondike District Gold Project targets gold associated with district scale orogenic faults along the 55-kilometer length of the famous Klondike Goldfields placer district. Multi-kilometre gold mineralization has been identified at both the Lone Star Zone and Stander Zone, among other targets. The Company has two near surface gold deposits which contain resources estimated at Lone Star Zone of 469,000 ounces gold in indicated resources (19,535,528 tonnes grading 0.643 g/t Au) and 112,000 ounces in inferred resources (6,156,522 tonnes grading 0.503 grams per tonne gold) and at Stander Zone of 65,044 ounces gold in indicated resources (2,049,741 tonnes grading 0.987 g/t Au) and 12,397 ounces in inferred resources (304,821 tonnes grading 1.265 grams per tonne gold)1, reported at a cut-off grade of 0.2 g/t Au, using a gold price of US$1,700/ounces and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75. In addition, the Company maintains a mining production royalty interest in the currently active Montana Creek Placer Property3. The Company is focused on exploration and development of its 727 square kilometer property accessible by scheduled airline and government-maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, Yukon, within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

ON BEHALF OF KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

"Peter Tallman"

Peter Tallman,

President and CEO

1The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Klondike District Property was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The technical report supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Klondike District Gold Project, Yukon Territory, Canada" has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca effective November 10, 2022. Refer to news release of December 16, 2022.

2 Refer to the Company's News Release of January 7, 2026 and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

3 Estimated True Widths ("ETW") for reported vein intercepts are based on high-confidence oriented core measurements of individual veins where available or measured angles perpendicular to vein margins. ETW vein intercept angles are supported by and consistent with geometries estimated using 3D modelling of gold mineralization envelope using 0.2 g/t Au grade contours. The measured and model average "sheeted extensional vein" dip is 35o northeasterly, and typical drill hole dip angle is 55o southwesterly. Other potentially oblique gold-mineralized veins (eg. "quartz breccia veins") may be present. Differences between individual ETWs and down-hole interval lengths may vary between drill holes depending on drill hole azimuth and inclination, variations in vein zone strike and dip, and overall geometries of the different vein systems.

