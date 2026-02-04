Robot Consulting Co Ltd: Robot Consulting Issues Statement Addressing its Trading Halt

Robot Consulting continues to cooperate with Nasdaq and the SEC in connection with the trading halt of the Company's ADSs

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq:LAWR) ("Robot Consulting" or the "Company"), a Japanese platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology, today issued the following statement regarding the trading halt of its American Depositary Shares ("ADS") representing its ordinary shares by The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq").

The Company continues to cooperate with Nasdaq and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to furnish both regulators with any requested information. The Company remains committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency with Nasdaq, the SEC, and its shareholders, and will continue to provide timely updates on material developments when appropriate through proper channels.

About Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. is a Japanese platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology. The Company's major product, "Labor Robot," is a cloud-based human resource management system that helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders, and journalize accounting items. Robot Consulting also assists users with grant and subsidy applications and provides consulting and support services for digital transformation to small and medium-sized businesses. Robot Consulting also aims to create more software and services related to digital transformation and legal technology. The Company is currently developing "Robot Lawyer," which will enable users to pose legal questions through Robot Lawyer's AI-powered chat interface, search legal precedents through an AI-driven search engine, and access lawyer matching services to help resolve certain legal disputes. For more information, visit www.robotconsulting.com.

Investor Contact:

Robot Consulting Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

ir@robotconsulting.net

Gateway Group

LAWR@gateway-grp.com

949-574-3860

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

