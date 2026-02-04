Brazilian Rare Earths Achieves Exceptional Ore Sorting Results at Monte Alto

SYDNEY, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) ('BRE') is pleased to report exceptional results from sensor-based ore sorting test work program that confirms its suitability for Monte Alto's beneficiation process flowsheet.

Key Highlights

Exceptional grade enrichment (+100%): Achieved grade upgrade factors of >2x, increasing feed grades from 12.4% TREO to ~27% TREO, using multi-sensor ore sorting

Achieved grade upgrade factors of >2x, increasing feed grades from 12.4% TREO to ~27% TREO, using multi-sensor ore sorting High-grade product in single-pass: Produced a +27% TREO ultra-high grade product with single-pass processing

Produced a +27% TREO ultra-high grade product with single-pass processing World-class recoveries (95%): Cascade ore sorting produced a +20% TREO rare earth product, with exceptional cumulative recoveries of ~96-99% and upgrade factors of 1.3x-1.7x

Cascade ore sorting produced a +20% TREO rare earth product, with exceptional cumulative recoveries of ~96-99% and upgrade factors of 1.3x-1.7x Efficient waste rejection: Successfully rejected ~25% of feed mass as waste with negligible rare earth loss (<0.3% of contained metal)

Successfully rejected ~25% of feed mass as waste with negligible rare earth loss (<0.3% of contained metal) Simple, dry beneficiation: Results validate ore sorting for Monte Alto mineralisation - delivering a high-grade product at yields of +95%, highlighting the potential for downstream direct rare earth extraction

Results validate ore sorting for Monte Alto mineralisation - delivering a high-grade product at yields of +95%, highlighting the potential for downstream direct rare earth extraction Lower costs: Lower capex and operating costs, with enhanced economics

BRE Managing Director and CEO, Bernardo da Veiga, commented:

"These exceptional ore sorting results from run-of-mine Monte Alto feedstock have exceeded all our expectations. They demonstrate that sensor-based concentration can significantly enhance project economics with +95% yields at lower capital and operating costs, whilst simultaneously reducing environmental footprint through lower energy, minimal water and no reagents.

Our metallurgical programs are designed to maximise the value of Monte Alto's ultra-high grade rare earth, uranium, scandium, niobium, and tantalum mineralisation. These ore sorting results build on our previous metallurgical programs with the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) and provide a pathway for world-leading mineral-to-product yields.

Last year's metallurgical program with ANSTO successfully demonstrated direct hydrometallurgical processing of high-grade Monte Alto mineralisation, including impurity removal, uranium recovery and the production of high-purity mixed rare earth carbonate.

Importantly, the multi-sensor ore sorter enriched run-of-mine Monte Alto feedstock by over two times in a single pass, producing a concentrate of +27% TREO. Subsequent cumulative ore sorter runs produced a +20% TREO concentrate at very high total recoveries of 96-99%.

Rare earth projects are typically characterised by low head grades and complex, high-cost processing flowsheets. Monte Alto's ultra-high grades can deliver a beneficiated product at grades that are suitable for direct hydrometallurgical processing. BRE will now progress flowsheet design, targeting a multi-sensor system capable of processing 100% of Monte Alto's run-of-mine material at +95% yields."

