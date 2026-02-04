Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026
PR Newswire
04.02.2026 14:48 Uhr
SO FINE! Communications Management: Floyd Mayweather Faces Greek Icon 'Iron' Mike Zambidis in Athens at BATTLE of the LEGENDS

Undefeated vs Unbreakable

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr., the most successful and undefeated boxer in history, will step into the ring in Athens, the birthplace of the Olympic Games and the very foundations of global sport.

HISTORY IS ABOUT TO BE MADE: Floyd

On June 27, 2026, Mayweather headlines BATTLE OF THE LEGENDS, a global mega-event, facing Mike "Iron" Zambidis, Greece's most iconic combat sports athlete, in a once-in-a-lifetime Super Fight that bridges continents, eras, and fighting cultures.

The American professional boxer with the undefeated record of 50-0 that won 15 major world championships spanning five weight classes from super featherweight to light middleweight and Bronze Olympic Champion. One of the best defensive boxers in the history of the sport with an extraordinary career record defined by dominance, precision and longevity at the highest level. Mayweather is the most accurate puncher among professional boxers.

Standing opposite him is the Greek legend of boxing and kickboxing, Mike "Iron" Zambidis. An 18-time World Champion, Zambidis has competed against the greatest athletes from around the world in breathtaking fights, with an impressive professional record of 180 fights, 158 wins, and 87 knockouts. He is globally renowned for his achievements in international competitions and K-1 events in Japan, and stands out for his exceptional boxing skills, unparalleled technique, and uniquely aggressive fighting style.

The event will take place at the Telekom Center, OAKA Olympic Complex, welcoming thousands of spectators live and millions of viewers worldwide through international broadcasting platforms, and digital media distribution.

Scheduled for 27th of June2026, at Telecom Center, OAKA Arena in Athens, as one of the most globally anticipated sporting spectacles.

"BATTLE of the LEGENDS" is an elite boxing event featuring a Main Event bout with Floyd "Money" Mayweather vs "Iron" Mike Zambidis, while additionally two World Title bouts will take place, featuring world-class athletes, alongside parallel entertainment activities and a live concert.

Ticket sales will be available via Ticketmaster. Further details and the official on-sale announcement will be revealed at a later stage.

BATTLE OF THE LEGENDS is proudly sponsored by SEAJETS the Largest Network of High Speed Vessels, with X-treme Stores the largest fitness chain in Greece & Cyprus as the official supporter of the event.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876867/BATTLE_of_the_LEGENDS_Mayweather_vs_Zambidis.jpg

For all media inquiries, requests related to BATTLE OF THE LEGENDS, please contact the official event representatives:
SO FINE! Communications Management:
Tonia Fouseki
tfouseki@sofine.gr
+210 9211011

For official updates and announcements, follow "Iron" Mike Zambidis on social media:
Instagram: @ironmikezambidisofficial
Facebook: Iron Mike Zambidis (Official Page)
TikTok: @ironmikezambidis
www.ironmikezambidis.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/floyd-mayweather-faces-greek-icon-iron-mike-zambidis-in-athens-at-battle-of-the-legends-302679012.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.