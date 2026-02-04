Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Invesco Asia Dragon Trust (LSE: IAD)



04-Feb-2026 / 13:49 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 4 February 2026

Edison issues report on Invesco Asia Dragon Trust (LSE: IAD)

Edison issues report on Invesco Asia Dragon Trust (IAD)

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust (IAD) is approaching its first anniversary of the merger between Invesco Asia Trust and Asia Dragon Trust with a strong 12-month NAV total return (TR) of 26.5% to end-December 2025, aided by a robust Chinese equity market and the rally in Asian tech stocks, among others. A notable theme across IAD's portfolio recently has been attractive shareholder returns (dividends and buybacks) of companies in China, South Korea and ASEAN countries. In South Korea, shareholder returns were assisted by the government's Corporate Value-Up programme. IAD's managers highlight the combination of still-reasonable average valuations across the region (below the average valuations of US peers), a solid double-digit corporate earnings outlook for 2026, as well as the weaker US dollar, which historically has supported emerging market (EM) equities.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority .

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv