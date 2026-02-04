Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026
Revolutionäre Entwicklung im Megatrend - Der KI-Durchbruch für Pflege und Sicherheit!
WKN: 855686 | ISIN: US2546871060 | Ticker-Symbol: WDP
Tradegate
04.02.26 | 15:32
88,00 Euro
-0,19 % -0,17
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,9988,0915:38
88,0088,1215:35
PR Newswire
04.02.2026 15:00 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Disney Names New CEO After Ringing Bell on Main Street USA

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 4th

  • Stocks are moving higher early Wednesday as traders rotate into economically sensitive sectors. Small-cap stocks have benefited, and Gold returned to $5,000 an ounce.
  • Disney (NYSE: DIS) announced yesterday that Josh D'Amaro will succeed longtime CEO Bob Iger, effective on March 18th, 2026. Iger and D'Amaro joined NYSE President Lynn Martin last July to ring the Opening Bell from Main Street USA.
  • Veradermics (NYSE: MANE), a hair loss biotech company, is set to debut on the NYSE today. It raised $256 million in an upsized IPO and sold over 15 million shares at $17 each.

Opening Bell
Citigroup (NYSE: C) celebrates Black History Month

Closing Bell
Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) celebrates the acquisition of Inigo Limited

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Disney (NYSE: DIS) CEO rings the NYSE Bell on July 17, 2025.

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876902/NYSE_Market_Update_Feb_4.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876901/NYSE_Market_Update_Feb_4___Disney.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5752076/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-disney-names-new-ceo-after-ringing-bell-on-main-street-usa-302679026.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.