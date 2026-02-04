Fintech Meetup Reveals Joint Keynote from Global Financial Leaders Jessica Rusu and Kyle Hauptman

Rare transatlantic keynote unites senior regulators shaping the future of financial services policy, innovation, and market structure

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Fintech Meetup , the most anticipated financial sector event, attended by more than 5,000 professionals, including over 1,000 CEOs and founders, and representatives from more than 700 financial institutions, today announced a joint keynote from two of the most influential leaders in global financial services: Jessica Rusu , Chief Data, Information, and Intelligence Officer at Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and Kyle Hauptman , Chairman of National Credit Union Administration ("NCUA").

Taking place March 30-April 1, 2026, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Fintech Meetup 2026 will feature more than 250 speakers across four dedicated content tracks - Banking, Payments, Lending, and The Pulse - bringing together decision-makers from across fintech, banking, lending, payments, and financial infrastructure.

Bringing perspectives from both the U.K. and the U.S., Rusu and Hauptman operate at the center of financial decision-making, with experience spanning regulation, data governance, innovation, and economic policy. Appearing together on the Fintech Meetup main stage, the joint keynote will offer attendees a rare opportunity to hear directly from senior regulators shaping the future of financial services on both sides of the Atlantic.

"We are honored to bring Jessica Rusu and Kyle Hauptman together on one stage, offering a rare and authoritative global perspective on how regulatory priorities, innovation, and market structure are shaping the future of financial services," said Louisa Hunter , President at Fintech Meetup. "Fintech Meetup is where financial institutions and fintechs come together to forge the partnerships that strengthen the financial system and create lasting competitive advantage. This keynote underscores the importance of collaboration across the public and private sectors. It's a session not to be missed."

Additional Notable Speakers

In addition to the joint keynote, Fintech Meetup 2026 has announced its next wave of speakers, featuring senior leaders from across the financial ecosystem, including:

Kelli Keough, EVP, Group Business Unit Leader for Spend, Invest, Protect and Save, SoFi

Angela Strange, General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z)

Carmen Podgurschi, Head of Global Payments, Wells Fargo

Rhett Roberts, CEO and Co-Founder, LoanPro

Aaron Slettehaugh, Senior Vice President of Product, Ripple

Chris Black, CEO, Thread Bank

TableTalks: Peer-Driven Conversations, Sparking Real Connection

Fintech Meetup 2026 will also feature TableTalks , an intimate, small-group discussion format designed for candid, peer-driven conversations that come without stages, slides, or sales pitches.

Held over breakfast, each TableTalk brings together five to eight senior leaders around a shared topic, matched using the same proprietary technology that powers Fintech Meetup's unique meetings program. Topics are selected during the matching process, ensuring the right mix of roles, experience levels, and perspectives at every table.

TableTalks complement Fintech Meetup's one-to-one meetings with discussion-led sessions focused on real challenges and actionable insight. TableTalks will take place on Tuesday, April 1, and Wednesday, April 2, 2026, from 8:00-8:45 a.m. PT in the TableTalks Arena on the Expo Floor.

Price Break Deadline

Another price increase for Fintech Meetup 2026 tickets will take place on February 6, 2026. Interested participants are encouraged to register early to secure discounted rates.

For more information on registration, sponsorships, speaking opportunities, and exhibitor packages, visit www.fintechmeetup.com .

