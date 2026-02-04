Preservica Redefines Digital Preservation with Powerful Built-In AI Tools

OXFORD, UK and BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Preservica , the leader in AI-powered Active Digital Preservation , today announced the rollout of integrated, human-centered AI tools and flexible AI Credits across its product editions. These new features make AI assistance a seamless part of everyday archival workflows, empowering organizations of all sizes to safely adopt AI and scale its use as their needs grow.

"With the sheer volume of digital content in backlogs and being created daily, using AI to assist in archival tasks has now become essential" says Stuart Reed, Chief Product Officer at Preservica "Seamlessly integrating human-centered AI tools across our product editions turns AI for Digital Preservation into reality - enabling organizations of all sizes to accelerate routine work, cut backlogs and enhance discovery."

Developed in collaboration with Preservica's user community and refined through the company's highly rated AI Workshop series , these embedded tools seamlessly extend the platform's existing capabilities and enable archives, records and information management teams across government, academic and business environments to:

Reduce AV and image backlogs quickly

Meet Privacy, Accessibility and FOIA requirements

Improve metadata quality and consistency at scale

Enrich content value and discoverability

Search collections and uncover insights in more intuitive, contextual ways

From days of work to minutes

With Preservica's new human-centered AI capabilities, repetitive archival tasks that once required days or weeks of manual effort can now be completed in just hours, or even minutes, freeing teams to focus on higher value work such as curation, research and advocacy. Advanced capabilities, including AI-driven summarization and semantic search, unlock new possibilities for accessing and using digital archives.

Trusted, human-centered AI

Preservica's AI features are securely integrated into the existing platform and workflows, fully tested, supported and aligned with current AI regulations and standards. Administrators can easily control where and how AI is applied, switching it off or limiting its use to specific collections. Transparent data processing and detailed audit trails eliminate the complexity and risks of piecing together standalone open-source tools. Professional Plus & Enterprise editions also offer secure APIs for organizations that prefer to use their own AI models and tooling.

Integrated AI assistance at a glance.

Below are some of the AI tools Preservica will be rolling out over the coming months. Availability by product edition can be checked on the Pricing page.

Quality check & standardize metadata in minutes

Clean up metadata from multiple sources, auto populate empty fields, resolve inconsistencies and accelerate backlog reduction.

Identify files containing PII for compliance with open data & privacy laws

Quickly and confidently identify files containing Personally Identifiable Information (PII) to support privacy, compliance and responsible record sharing.

Enhance the discoverability of scanned images through OCR

Transform scanned and digitized materials into fully searchable, defensible & compliant assets using built-in Optical Character Recognition (OCR).

Categorize & describe image collections at scale

Automatically detect people, places, and objects to streamline metadata creation for large image collections, enabling rapid categorization of image backlogs.

Automate the transcription and captioning of AV assets

Save hours of time by generating accurate transcripts and captions in minutes to meet accessibility standards and improve navigation with timestamped text.

Semantic search for intent-based discovery

Help users find relevant records faster, surface under described content and respond quickly to audits, FOI requests, eDiscovery needs and compliance inquiries.

Availability for customers

PII detection and OCR tools are available now across supported Preservica editions, as well as AI credits which are consumed based on the usage of AI services. New AI-driven capabilities for automated appraisal and transfer of content from SharePoint and deeper discovery experiences using Microsoft Copilot are in development with more updates coming soon.

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Preservica's AI-powered Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure high-value information can always be quickly found, trusted and actioned for FOI, regulatory compliance, legal, brand and AI needs.

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft, Preserve365, simplifies compliance and AI adoption by making the archiving, digital preservation and discovery of long-term and permanent records a seamless part of everyday Microsoft 365 and Microsoft SharePoint workflows. This embedded approach empowers Microsoft customers to maximize existing software investments such as Purview, Power Automate and Copilot to automate archiving, reduce cost and risk, simplify discovery and build a foundation of trusted AI-ready long-term content.

