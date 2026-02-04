CenExel Research: CenExel Completes Metabolic Task Force Training Across Site Network

DRAPER, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / CenExel, a leading, wholly owned clinical research site network, recently completed its comprehensive Metabolic Task Force training, one of three Task Forces designed to advance a unified approach to patient-focused care.

The training is a direct response to the highly evolving pace of metabolic research, such as GLP-1s, and the growing need to navigate the complexities of emerging metabolic clinical trials. Ensuring clinical sites are equipped with the standardized tools fosters high quality outcomes while remaining compliant, keeping retention rates high and continued accelerated enrollment.

The training was led by Kimball Johnson, MD, Chief Medical Director, CenExel Metabolic in tandem with Registered Dietitians, Dr. Anna Parker, Beth DeLuca and Margot Witteveen, who held three separate two-hour sessions, training more than 200+ employees across the network.

"Metabolic clinical research is reshaping the practice of medicine," said Dr. Johnson. "This training helped us understand how these therapies address the root cause of systemic inflammation and redefine what is possible across multiple indications. We have an opportunity to lead this seismic shift in chronic disease management for years to come."

Some of the topic discussions during the sessions included:

How GLP-1s work, why it matters and navigating its common side effects

Emotional impact of weight loss, body image and use of GLP-1s

Overcoming societal stigmas around GLP-1 use

Diabetes management

Dietary guidelines and recommendations for nutrition and exercise

Metabolism and nutrition counseling guardrails

"The discussion challenged my preexisting assumptions on GLP-1 medications, broadened my perspective on this therapeutic class, and reinforced my excitement to contribute to its continued advancement, particularly as CenExel remains at the forefront of this rapidly evolving area of research," said Kaylie LoCascio, clinical research coordinator for CenExel Tampa.

This initiative reflects CenExel's commitment to leading not only in scale, but in scientific and operational excellence, and maintaining scientific rigor on the forefront of every CenExel employee.

