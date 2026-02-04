Firma Holdings Corp.: Firma Holdings Corporation Launches Integrated Asset-Backed Platform Strategy and Expands U.S. Operating Initiatives

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Firma Holdings Corporation (OTC PINK:FRMA) today announced the continued execution of its integrated, asset-backed platform strategy following a multi-year period of international relationship development, opportunity evaluation, and structured finance engagement across commodities, mining, and alternative asset sectors.

Over the past two years, FRMA conducted international discussions and evaluations across Africa, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, and Asia. These activities provided exposure to a broad range of counterparties and transaction structures, including precious metals, commodities settlement, and secured finance frameworks, offering valuable insight into jurisdictional governance, execution dynamics, and asset control considerations.

Rather than relying on fragmented, transaction-by-transaction arrangements, FRMA consolidated its operating experience into an integrated, platform-based model designed for consistency, governance, and scalable execution. This strategy led to the formation of multiple regionally focused Saddle Creek entities, including SCRC S2C, SCRC Zambia, and SCRC ME-FZC (UAE), each structured to enhance asset oversight and operational discipline.

These initiatives reflect FRMA's broader transition toward internally controlled, asset-backed operating platforms capable of supporting long-term institutional engagement and repeatable capital deployment.

U.S. Platform Development and AKDI Engagement

As part of this strategy, FRMA has prioritized the development and optimization of U.S.-based operating assets, including its current engagement with American Kitchen Delights, Inc. ("AKDI"). Through this relationship, FRMA is supporting business development initiatives, financial restructuring and reporting alignment, operational deployment of equipment and platform resources, and the incorporation of FRMA's advisory and governance framework into AKDI's long-term operating plan.

FRMA's engagement with AKDI is advisory and collaborative in nature and does not involve any change in ownership, management control, voting rights, or corporate structure of AKDI. For informational and due diligence reference purposes, American Kitchen Delights, Inc. maintains publicly accessible materials at www.akdi.org.

In addition, FRMA is assisting AKDI in evaluating and conducting due diligence on additional strategic assets, including a marina property in Riverdale, Illinois, adjacent industrial acreage with warehouse, the Gary, Indiana redevelopment site, and the potential expansion of operations through a secondary facility in South Holland, IL.

These initiatives are intended to enhance asset utilization, improve capital efficiency, support scalable growth, and position AKDI for expanded operating capacity and long-term institutional engagement, while preserving AKDI's independent operating and financing relationships.

"These evaluations were instrumental in shaping our long-term strategy," said a spokesperson for FRMA. "They reinforced the importance of asset control, transparency, and disciplined execution in today's capital markets environment."

International Evaluation Activities

In connection with certain historical international evaluation activities, FRMA interacted with various third-party counterparties, including Namaboo Holdings Ltd., for the limited purpose of assessing potential asset-backed and commodity-related structures. These activities were exploratory and non-exclusive in nature and did not result in any material operating partnerships, equity interests, or control arrangements.

For informational and due diligence reference purposes, Namaboo Holdings Ltd. maintains publicly accessible materials at www.namabooholdingsltd.com.

FRMA expects to provide additional updates outlining its phased platform development, asset strategy, and advisory initiatives in subsequent announcements.

About Firma Holdings Corporation

Firma Holdings Corporation (OTC:FRMA) is an asset-backed holding and advisory company focused on the development, optimization, and governance of operating businesses and alternative asset platforms.

The Company specializes in supporting scalable growth initiatives through disciplined capital deployment, operational restructuring, and strategic advisory services across select industrial, food manufacturing, and alternative asset sectors.

FRMA's platform strategy emphasizes asset control, transparency, and long-term value creation for shareholders through internally managed operating entities and structured advisory engagements.

For more information, please visit: www.firmaholdingscorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal and state securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding strategic initiatives, platform development, business development activities, asset evaluations, due diligence activities, equipment deployment, real estate assessments, capital formation, advisory services, and future announcements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, regulatory approvals, financing availability, lender consent requirements, execution risks, counterparty performance, economic conditions, operational challenges, real estate development risks, and changes in applicable laws or regulations.

Nothing in this release should be construed as a guarantee of future performance, financial results, or operational outcomes. No statement in this release is intended to imply the existence of any binding transaction, acquisition, merger, consolidation, or change of control involving FRMA, AKDI, or any third party.

FRMA Holdings Corp. does not make any representation or warranty regarding the completion, commercialization, or success of any initiative, transaction, project, or development referenced herein. References to third parties, properties, platforms, or counterparties are for informational purposes only and do not constitute or imply binding agreements, joint ventures, equity participations, or economic arrangements.

FRMA is not acting as a broker-dealer, investment adviser, investment manager, or placement agent, and this release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

