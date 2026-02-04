ProScore Technologies LLC: ProScore Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with Qcells to Support Compliance and Workforce Management for Utility-Scale Clean Energy Projects

AI-Powered Platform to Serve as System of Record for Compliance Across Qcells' U.S. Project Development and Construction Activities

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / ProScore Technologies today announced a strategic partnership with Qcells, a leader in global utility-scale renewable energy, to provide comprehensive compliance and workforce management solutions for Qcells' expanding U.S. project portfolio. Under the agreement, ProScore's AI-enabled platform will support workforce compliance, reporting, and documentation across Qcells' complex project ecosystems.

The ProScore platform will serve as the system of record for Qcells project teams, select development partners, and third-party auditors, supporting compliance with requirements under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) including prevailing wage and apprenticeship provisions.

The collaboration is designed to enhance visibility and consistency across compliance workflows, improve coordination among project investors, owners, subcontractors, and suppliers, and support audit-ready reporting throughout the lifecycle of utility-scale solar and clean energy infrastructure projects.

"Partnering with Qcells represents a significant milestone in ProScore's mission to bring transparency and efficiency to the clean energy construction sector," said Ron Nickelson, Co-CEO & Founder of ProScore Technologies. "As the industry scales to meet unprecedented infrastructure investment, our customers need solutions that don't just track compliance; they need systems that enable better decision-making across every stakeholder. This partnership demonstrates how technology can evolve alongside the projects and teams we serve."

As Qcells continues to expand its U.S. manufacturing and project development footprint as part of its long-term investment in clean energy and domestic infrastructure, the company is focused on implementing systems that support disciplined execution, governance, and compliance across its operations. ProScore's platform leverages artificial intelligence to analyze hours worked and wages paid on jobsites, enabling data validation and compliance verification at scale.

"Managing IRA compliance across utility-scale projects means coordinating thousands of workers, multiple subcontractors, and constantly evolving wage requirements," said Lee Spruill, Sr. Manager of IRA Labor Compliance at Qcells. "ProScore turns real-time project data into live visuals and auditor-ready reports, built to match owner templates and speed information transfer."

The partnership addresses the increasing regulatory complexity facing utility-scale renewable energy projects and reflects both companies' commitment to technology-driven operational oversight and workforce reporting in the clean energy sector.

