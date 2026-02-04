UWGEAM LLC: Darrell Kelley Releases "Ice Cold Killerz," A Global Statement of Art, Activism, and Peaceful Resistance

UWGEAM LLC announces a new multimedia music release that unites artistic expression, civic engagement, and global awareness. The project is led by Darrell Kelley, whose work continues to bridge music, activism, and entrepreneurship, with UWGEAM LLC serving as the official source and publisher of all related content.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / UWGEAM LLC announces the release of *"Ice Cold Killerz,"* a new single from **Darrell Kelley, renowned worldwide music artist, activist, and entrepreneur**. The release stands as both a musical project and a public declaration, placing human lives, accountability, and peaceful action at the center of its message.

"Ice Cold Killerz" was written in reference to **René Good and Alex Pretti**, drawing attention to events and circumstances associated with **Minneapolis, Minnesota**. Through symbolism rooted in cold, isolation, and silence, the record reflects on loss of life and the broader systems that allow injustice to persist. Rather than presenting conclusions, the song functions as a form of remembrance and inquiry, encouraging listeners to confront uncomfortable realities through sound and story.

This release also formalizes Darrell Kelley's position beyond music. **Kelley is standing up as an activist, committing to peaceful protest alongside organizations and individuals already engaged in nonviolent movements to confront corruption in the United States and across the world.** His stance emphasizes unity, lawful assembly, and sustained civic engagement, aligning creative work with real-world presence rather than symbolic gestures.

As an entrepreneur, Kelley continues to expand his role in independent media ownership, using UWGEAM LLC as a platform to control narrative, distribution, and artistic integrity. *"Ice Cold Killerz"* reflects this independence, merging creative freedom with social responsibility and global awareness.

The release is supported by official video content hosted on YouTube, along with photography and promotional assets produced, managed, and distributed exclusively by UWGEAM LLC.

This announcement marks a coordinated digital rollout designed to connect music, message, and movement across streaming platforms, social networks, and visual media outlets. UWGEAM LLC remains the owner, publisher, and distributor of all multimedia assets associated with this project.

"Ice Cold Killerz" is now available on major digital music platforms, with official visuals and updates accessible through Darrell Kelley's verified channels and the UWGEAM LLC website.

About Darrell Kelley

Darrell Kelley is a **renowned worldwide music artist, activist, and entrepreneur** whose work merges creative expression with public accountability. Known for socially conscious themes and independent leadership, Kelley uses music as a tool for remembrance, dialogue, and peaceful resistance while maintaining direct ownership of his creative output.

About UWGEAM LLC

UWGEAM LLC is a U.S.-based media and digital content company specializing in music production, video creation, photography, and global digital distribution. The company manages end-to-end release strategies while serving as the official publisher and rights holder for all content associated with this project.

This February 4, 2026 release positions *"Ice Cold Killerz"* as a unified statement of **art, activism, and entrepreneurship**, reinforcing Darrell Kelley's global presence and continued commitment to **peaceful protest, accountability, and creative independence**.

