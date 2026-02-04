Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Revolutionäre Entwicklung im Megatrend - Der KI-Durchbruch für Pflege und Sicherheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ATREYD'S Secures $44.9 Million Security Contract to Protect Strategic Energy Infrastructure with Autonomous, Unmanned Defense Systems

Deal includes delivery of new CIRCEE Unmanned Surface Vessels, reflecting the growing need to defend critical infrastructure against modern, asymmetric threats

PARIS, FR AND SINGAPORE AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / ATREYD, the leading provider of advanced AI and drone defense technology, today announced it has signed a $44.9 USD million long-term contract with an international operator of strategic energy infrastructure. The program will deploy an integrated autonomous protection system across unmanned aerial, surface, ground, and underwater platforms, including the delivery of two high-capacity drone carriers CIRCEE Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs).

What's New

The $44.9 million contract marks one of ATREYD's largest commercial wins to date, validating its ability to deliver sovereign-grade autonomous security for mission-critical infrastructure.

The agreement spans end-to-end delivery, including system design, integration, deployment, and long-term operation of a multi-domain autonomous protection architecture.

The program includes delivery of two CIRCEE Unmanned Surface Vessels, designed for persistent maritime patrol and coordinated operations with unmanned air, surface, ground, and underwater systems without continuous human oversight.

Why It Matters

Energy infrastructure has become a strategic target in modern asymmetric and hybrid warfare. Pipelines, offshore terminals, maritime loading facilities, and related assets increasingly face threats ranging from sabotage and terrorism to piracy, state-sponsored proxy actions, and attacks involving drones and unmanned systems.

This contract reflects a growing shift among critical infrastructure operators toward persistent, autonomous security solutions that operate continuously, respond at machine speed, and reduce human exposure in high-risk environments.

"Energy infrastructure is now on the front lines of modern conflict. Attacks on these systems can disrupt command, control, and communication," said Jean-Marc Pizano, CEO of ATREYD. "This contract reflects that unmanned, autonomous, multi-domain systems are essential to protecting strategic infrastructure against evolving asymmetric risks."

Scope and Strategic Significance

The contract includes the design, manufacture, integration, deployment, and long-term operation of a fully autonomous security system that combines unmanned air, surface, ground, and underwater platforms. These assets are orchestrated through ATREYD's distributed AI command architecture, enabling coordinated, real-time protection across domains.

A central component of the agreement is the delivery of two CIRCEE Unmanned Surface Vessels, which will serve as the maritime backbone of the security system. Designed for persistent autonomous patrol, the CIRCEE USVs protect offshore and maritime energy assets and coordinate seamlessly with other unmanned platforms, without requiring continuous human presence. The CIRCEE drone carriers can launch drones in multiple dimensions including under the surface, creating a unique multidimensional protection of maritime assets.

The program's long-term structure provides strong revenue visibility and establishes a reference deployment for future energy and critical infrastructure protection initiatives worldwide.

If you're interested in learning more, ATREYD will be exhibiting at the Singapore Airshow through February 8, 2026, at Booth WN31 in Hall C.

About ATREYD

ATREYD is a defense technology company specializing in autonomous, AI-driven drone systems for modern asymmetric warfare. Its platforms enable swarming drones and distributed defense networks designed to intercept aerial threats, protect critical infrastructure, and support sovereignty-grade defense operations. Recognized by NATO for its pioneering drone wall concept, ATREYD delivers scalable, decentralized defense networks powered by cutting-edge AI (RAYN Suite), edge computing, and real-time threat response. Learn more at atreyd.com.

CONTACT:

Escalate PR for ATREYD
ATREYD@Escalatepr.com

SOURCE: ATREYD



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/atreyds-secures-44.9-million-security-contract-to-protect-strategic-energy-in-1133517

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.