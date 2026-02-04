ATREYD'S Secures $44.9 Million Security Contract to Protect Strategic Energy Infrastructure with Autonomous, Unmanned Defense Systems

Deal includes delivery of new CIRCEE Unmanned Surface Vessels, reflecting the growing need to defend critical infrastructure against modern, asymmetric threats

PARIS, FR AND SINGAPORE AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / ATREYD , the leading provider of advanced AI and drone defense technology, today announced it has signed a $44.9 USD million long-term contract with an international operator of strategic energy infrastructure. The program will deploy an integrated autonomous protection system across unmanned aerial, surface, ground, and underwater platforms, including the delivery of two high-capacity drone carriers CIRCEE Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs).

The $44.9 million contract marks one of ATREYD's largest commercial wins to date, validating its ability to deliver sovereign-grade autonomous security for mission-critical infrastructure.

The agreement spans end-to-end delivery, including system design, integration, deployment, and long-term operation of a multi-domain autonomous protection architecture.

The program includes delivery of two CIRCEE Unmanned Surface Vessels, designed for persistent maritime patrol and coordinated operations with unmanned air, surface, ground, and underwater systems without continuous human oversight.

Energy infrastructure has become a strategic target in modern asymmetric and hybrid warfare. Pipelines, offshore terminals, maritime loading facilities, and related assets increasingly face threats ranging from sabotage and terrorism to piracy, state-sponsored proxy actions, and attacks involving drones and unmanned systems.

This contract reflects a growing shift among critical infrastructure operators toward persistent, autonomous security solutions that operate continuously, respond at machine speed, and reduce human exposure in high-risk environments.

"Energy infrastructure is now on the front lines of modern conflict. Attacks on these systems can disrupt command, control, and communication," said Jean-Marc Pizano, CEO of ATREYD. "This contract reflects that unmanned, autonomous, multi-domain systems are essential to protecting strategic infrastructure against evolving asymmetric risks."

The contract includes the design, manufacture, integration, deployment, and long-term operation of a fully autonomous security system that combines unmanned air, surface, ground, and underwater platforms. These assets are orchestrated through ATREYD's distributed AI command architecture, enabling coordinated, real-time protection across domains.

A central component of the agreement is the delivery of two CIRCEE Unmanned Surface Vessels, which will serve as the maritime backbone of the security system. Designed for persistent autonomous patrol, the CIRCEE USVs protect offshore and maritime energy assets and coordinate seamlessly with other unmanned platforms, without requiring continuous human presence. The CIRCEE drone carriers can launch drones in multiple dimensions including under the surface, creating a unique multidimensional protection of maritime assets.

The program's long-term structure provides strong revenue visibility and establishes a reference deployment for future energy and critical infrastructure protection initiatives worldwide.

ATREYD is a defense technology company specializing in autonomous, AI-driven drone systems for modern asymmetric warfare. Its platforms enable swarming drones and distributed defense networks designed to intercept aerial threats, protect critical infrastructure, and support sovereignty-grade defense operations. Recognized by NATO for its pioneering drone wall concept, ATREYD delivers scalable, decentralized defense networks powered by cutting-edge AI (RAYN Suite), edge computing, and real-time threat response. Learn more at atreyd.com .

