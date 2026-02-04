The Chinese manufacturer will supply 5.5?GWh of energy storage products to Saudi Arabia and another 6?GWh to Egypt, as it works to expand its global footprint.From ESS News Chinese battery manufacturer Cornex New Energy on February 3 entered into a strategic cooperation agreement to deliver 5.5 GWh of energy storage products to Saudi-based Al Rajhi Electrical in partnership with Shanghai Greengrid, at a signing ceremony in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Under the agreement, Cornex - Al Rajhi Electrical's first Chinese strategic partner in the energy storage sector - will supply 5.5 GWh of lithium battery ...

