Figment, the largest independent provider of institutional staking infrastructure, today announced it has achieved Full Certification under the Node Operator Risk Standard (NORS) for Ethereum. NORS is an independent, industry-recognized framework designed to evaluate node operators across security, operational resilience, and governance.

The certification marks an important milestone in Figment's continued commitment to delivering staking infrastructure that meets the highest standards of institutional diligence. Figment is the first entity in North America and Europe to successfully complete NORS certification.

"Institutional staking requires more than strong performance claims it requires objective, independently validated operational excellence," said Annalea Sanders, Figment's Chief Operating Information Security Officer. "Achieving Full NORS Certification demonstrates that our systems, controls, and governance processes are not only robust, but proven through evidence-based verification."

A First-of-Its-Kind Standard for Ethereum Node Operator Risk

NORS is the first certification framework built specifically for Ethereum node operator risk management. It establishes enterprise-grade criteria across critical aspects of validator operations, including:

Slashing prevention

Validator diversity

Key management practices

Operational security and resilience

Unlike self-attested best practices, NORS requires operators to demonstrate real operating procedures through audited documentation, technical evidence, and validated controls.

The standard was developed collaboratively by a group of industry leaders and risk experts, with the goal of improving transparency and trust in staking infrastructure.

"NORS was created to provide institutions with a consistent, independently validated framework for assessing staking infrastructure," said Chris Matta, CEO at Liquid Collective. "Figment's Full Certification demonstrates the maturity of its controls and the rigor of its operational practices in meeting enterprise-grade expectations."

Raising the Bar for Institutional Staking

Figment pursued NORS certification to provide institutions with a clear, objective framework for evaluating staking providers.

Historically, institutional stakers have faced a patchwork of operational claims without a consistent standard for comparison. NORS introduces a unified, evidence-based control framework through a standardized Risk Control Matrix (RCM), enabling institutions to assess node operator risk with greater clarity and confidence.

Full NORS Certification also signals operational maturity in managing the real-world risks associated with staking at scale, including relay failures, MEV complexity, validator churn, and slashing events.

Part of Figment's Broader Compliance and Assurance Program

NORS certification further strengthens Figment's portfolio of independently verified standards, including:

SOC 1 Type I (Rewards Reporting) extended this year to staking rewards operations

extended this year to staking rewards operations SOC 2 Type II multi-year audited program for infrastructure and services

multi-year audited program for infrastructure and services ISO 27001 global information security standard covering Figment's ISMS

global information security standard covering Figment's ISMS OFAC-Compliant MEV Relays enabling MEV-optimized performance with sanctions-screening controls

Together, these certifications provide layered assurance across Figment's infrastructure, governance, and institutional client servicing.

Looking Ahead

As more institutional capital enters staked digital assets, the industry's infrastructure must scale not only in size, but in operational discipline.

Figment intends to continue leading the evolution of institutional-grade staking by helping define higher standards and operationalizing them through independently validated controls.

About NORS

The Node Operator Risk Standard (NORS) promotes enterprise-grade security and operational excellence for Ethereum node operators, through rigorous staking risk management standards and third-party certification. For more information, please visit nors.global.

About Figment

Figment is the leading independent provider of staking infrastructure. Figment provides the complete staking solution for over 1000 institutional clients including asset managers, exchanges, wallets, foundations, custodians, and large token holders, to earn rewards on their digital assets. Figment is the largest non-custodial staking provider of staked Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). Institutional staking services from Figment include seamless point-and-click staking, portfolio reward tracking, API integrations, audited infrastructure, and slashing protection. This all leads to Figment's mission to support the adoption, growth, and long-term success of the digital asset ecosystem. To learn more about Figment, please visit figment.io.

