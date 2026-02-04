Proven cybersecurity leader and expert in Preemptive Threat Exposure Management (PTEM) promoted to CEO as company enters its next phase of growth

Searchlight Cyber today announced the appointment of Michael Gianarakis as Chief Executive Officer, marking the next stage of the company's continued growth. Co-founder and outgoing CEO, Ben Jones, will step back from day-to-day operational responsibilities but continue to support the business as a strategic advisor, board member and meaningful shareholder.

Michael is promoted to the CEO role after serving as Searchlight's Chief Product Officer for the past year, where he has been instrumental in shaping the direction of the company's differentiated product suite. Prior to joining Searchlight, Michael was the co-founder and CEO of Assetnote, which Searchlight acquired in January 2025, and is widely regarded as a leading voice in Preemptive ThreatExposure Management (PTEM), with deep experience in cybersecurity and a track record of building products that deliver meaningful security outcomes for organizations around the globe.

"We're thrilled to partner with Michael as he steps into the CEO role," said Dhruva Kaul, Managing Director and Board Member at Eterna Growth Partners. "He brings significant industry expertise, long-standing leadership experience and clarity of vision, and has made significant contributions to date as Chief Product Officer. Since our investment in early 2024, Searchlight has made tremendous progress, and we're excited to continue that trajectory with Michael at the helm."

Reflecting on the transition, Michael Gianarakis said: "When we decided to join forces with Searchlight last year, we knew we could build something truly special a platform with highly differentiated products, deep technical capability, and a team that delivers real security outcomes. Over the past year, I've seen that momentum up close, and I'm excited to lead the next phase of growth. Our focus now is simple keep strengthening our products, increase the value we deliver to our customers and help organizations make more confident security decisions."

Outgoing CEO and Co-founder Ben Jones added: "Leading Searchlight has been the privilege of my career. We've grown significantly in recent years and built a company with real momentum on a strong foundation. This is the right moment for a new chapter, and Michael has the right skills and experience to lead Searchlight through its next growth stage. I'm looking forward to supporting Michael as a strategic advisor and continued board member as we keep building on the progress we've made."

About Searchlight

Searchlight Cyber was founded in 2017 with a mission to stop criminals from acting with impunity. With its pioneering Preemptive Threat Exposure Management (PTEM) offering, Searchlight helps organizations identify exposures and neutralize threats before attacks begin. Searchlight unifies leading Attack Surface Management, dark web intelligence, and risk management tools to help organizations separate the signal from the noise and prioritize the threats that matter. It is used by some of the world's largest enterprises, government and law enforcement agencies, and the managed security service providers at the forefront of protecting customers from external threats.

Find out more at www.slcyber.io or follow Searchlight Cyber on LinkedIn and X.

About Eterna Growth Partners

Eterna Growth Partners ("Eterna") is a North American private equity firm specializing in middle-market technology investments. Built on the belief that enduring value comes from enduring partnership, Eterna employs a thematic investment approach and deep sector expertise to support management teams in accelerating growth, fostering innovation and building durable businesses. Eterna invests across application software, cloud computing, cybersecurity, financial technology, healthcare IT and infrastructure software. Additional information is available at www.eternagrowth.com and Linkedin.

