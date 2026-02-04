Zelestra and Meta expand their relationship with new long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the 176 MWdc Skull Creek Solar Plant in Texas.

In total, the two companies now have seven PPAs across the US, totalling nearly 1.2 GWdc of solar capacity, all scheduled to be online by 2028.

The partnership includes the 81 MWdc (60 MWac) Jasper County Solar Project in Indiana, which recently achieved full commercial operations.

Meta and Zelestra, a global, multi-technology, customer-focused renewable energy company, today announced an expansion of their clean energy partnership with a power purchase agreement (PPA), for the 176 MWdc (136 MWac) Skull Creek Solar Plant in Texas.

Jasper County Solar, located in Indiana, the first project in the Meta Zelestra partnership to come online.

The Skull Creek Solar Plant supports Meta's efforts to add new generation to the grid and to continue matching their operations with 100% clean and renewable energy.

Zelestra and Meta now have PPAs for approximately 1.2 GWdc of solar capacity across seven US projects, all of which are scheduled to be operational by 2028. Two of the projects entered construction late last year, with the remainder due to go into construction in 2026.

The announcement comes shortly after Zelestra also announced full commercial operations at the 81 MWdc Jasper County Solar Project in Indiana, the first project in the partnership between the two companies to come online.

Phil North, Zelestra's US CEO, said: "Our clean energy collaboration with Meta is gathering momentum across the US. We are delighted to welcome full operations at Jasper County and start of construction at two further major projects, at the same time as closing another major agreement that will enable the construction of Skull Creek in Texas. Thanks to our forward-looking partnership, nearly 1.2 GWdc of new clean solar power will soon be operational in the US."

Zelestra is advancing its position in the US energy landscape with innovative, multi-technology solutions tailored to the evolving needs of hyperscalers and other corporate partners. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company is developing a robust portfolio of approximately 15 GW of renewable energy projects across key markets.

About Zelestra

Zelestra is a vertically integrated company specializing in the development, commercialization, construction and operation of large-scale renewable energy projects. Recently ranked among the top 10 sellers of clean energy to corporate customers globally by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), the group is backed by EQT, one of the world's largest funds, with more than €270 billion in assets under management.

