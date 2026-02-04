Smart Communications Launches Enterprise-Ready AI Innovations Across the Conversation Cloud

Purpose-built AI that Improves Speed, Accuracy, and Governance for Regulated Enterprises Without Compromising Compliance or Control

LONDON, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications, a leading technology company focused on helping highly regulated organizations engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced a suite of strategic AI capabilities across its Conversation Cloud. Anchored in the company's AI philosophy of delivering relevant, accountable, and compliant innovation, the company is introducing a range of purpose-built capabilities that deliver meaningful value to companies today.

More than 80% of Smart Communications' customers can access these AI capabilities directly within their existing environment today. The new AI capabilities bring consistent, trusted intelligence into the core workflows where customer communications and digital data collection are created, managed, stored, and governed:

Leverage existing AI investments to increase adoption while reducing risk

SmartIQ Agent Infrastructure enables conversational, controlled agentic data collection experiences on any channel. SmartIQ MCP servers connect GenAI applications with enterprise software systems, enabling enterprise AI agents to deliver compliant data collection to streamline applications, affirmation, onboarding, and self-service experiences.

enables conversational, controlled agentic data collection experiences on any channel. SmartIQ MCP servers connect GenAI applications with enterprise software systems, enabling enterprise AI agents to deliver compliant data collection to streamline applications, affirmation, onboarding, and self-service experiences. AI-Powered Form Migration accelerates transformation by converting outdated PDFs and legacy documents into SmartIQ digital data collection experiences, delivering a "best first draft" in minutes. Organizations can apply this powerful technology to backlogs that still have hundreds, or even thousands, of untransformed form-based processes.

Support high-trust conversations with compliance-focused AI assistants

Knowledge Assistant provides natural language, in-app guidance that helps users quickly find answers, follow best practices, and complete tasks directly in-app, reducing onboarding time and improving productivity across all skill levels for SmartCOMM and SmartIQ users.

provides natural language, in-app guidance that helps users quickly find answers, follow best practices, and complete tasks directly in-app, reducing onboarding time and improving productivity across all skill levels for SmartCOMM and SmartIQ users. Writing Assistant optimizes tone and supports real-time translation while maintaining accuracy, brand voice, and compliance. It delivers faster, reliable outcomes for SmartCOMM users with industry leading transparency to preserve content provenance and provide audit trails for every AI assisted change.

optimizes tone and supports real-time translation while maintaining accuracy, brand voice, and compliance. It delivers faster, reliable outcomes for SmartCOMM users with industry leading transparency to preserve content provenance and provide audit trails for every AI assisted change. Design Assistant accelerates SmartCOMM template creation with AI-driven refinement of language, tone, and readability using pre-built prompts. Integration via Amazon Bedrock provides embedded access.



Enable compliance and control with orchestration and retrieval innovations

As AI summarization and self-service experiences scale within organizations, SmartHUB meets the moment with retrieval optimized archiving - while legacy systems struggle to keep pace with the exponential increase in AI-driven document requests.

As new experiences drive engagement across channels, SmartPATH orchestrates AI-assisted experiences across channels to ensure delivery, improve completion rates, and correct data errors along the way.

Combining these AI innovations with SmartCOMM's powerful migration capabilities enables organizations to rapidly retire complex, high-risk legacy communication technologies. Smart Communications AI innovations reduce manual effort, accelerate time-to-value, bring clarity, improve accessibility, and lower compliance risk across every customer engagement, all while preserving the governance and compliance demanded in regulated industries.

Comments on the News

"At Moter, we turn data into experiences at speed and scale, and we need a partner that works just as fast," said Adrian Thompson, Chief Customer Officer at Moter Insurance Services. "We look to Smart Communications' AI innovations to help us create and deliver effective omnichannel customer engagements."



"The Smart Communications roadmap for AI is quite powerful," said Marc Francis, Head of Sales Enablement at Three UK. "Most striking is that it's structured and clear. Quite a lot of the AI paths we see from other vendors make a big noise about what you'll be able to do without the detail backing it up. How we can leverage the AI from Smart Communications is really impressive. We'll be able to make fast inroads with it."

"AI creates real value if teams can trust it to work safely and accurately in the moments that matter most," said Leigh Segall, CEO at Smart Communications. "In a market crowded with experimentation and hype, we're focused on AI innovation that delivers real outcomes with the transparency and governance regulated environments demand. This marks the next phase of our AI roadmap and reinforces our leadership in helping enterprises adopt AI responsibly and at scale."

"The next phase of AI isn't about experimentation-it's about execution," said Heidi Johnson, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Smart Communications. "Our focus is on AI that's ready for production, governed by design, and purpose-built to support meaningful customer interactions at scale."

On February 10, 2026, Smart Communications will host a webinar showcasing its newest AI innovations and a preview of what's next, illustrating how regulated industries can scale customer engagement with confidence in 2026 and beyond.

About Smart Communications:

Smart Communications is the trusted choice for regulated enterprises looking to modernize complex processes and connect with customers in the moments that matter most. Its Conversation Cloud platform powers frictionless, compliant, digital-first experiences through omnichannel communications, intelligent orchestration, secure data capture, and digital archival. More than 700 enterprises worldwide-including Zurich Insurance, Priority Health, The Pacific Financial Group, and The Bancorp-rely on Smart Communications to reduce compliance risk, boost operational efficiency, lower costs, and accelerate digital transformation. Today, with over 30 pre-built connectors, Smart Communications integrates seamlessly with trusted enterprise systems including Salesforce, AWS, Guidewire, DuckCreek, OneSpan, and Pega, and powers more than 60 billion mission-critical customer conversations each year. For more information, visit www.smartcommunications.com.

