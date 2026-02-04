Machine Solutions Inc. Announces Brand Evolution to Better Align with the Needs of Its Customers

Updated brand reinforces deeper customer partnership, clearer application focus, and a unified company-wide identity

FLAGSTAFF, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Machine Solutions Inc., a global leader in high-precision manufacturing equipment and automation solutions for the medical device industry, today announced an evolution of its brand designed to better align with the needs of its customers and how they design, validate, and manufacture life-critical medical devices.

The brand evolution reflects Machine Solutions' continued shift toward closer, more collaborative partnerships with customers built around a deep understanding of their applications, production processes, and long-term business goals. Anchored by the positioning Engineered Excellence, the update reinforces the company's role as a trusted partner across the full medical device manufacturing lifecycle.

""This brand evolution reflects how we already work today: side-by-side with our customers, learning their applications, refining their processes, and aligning our expertise with their goals," said Brian Strini, President and CEO of Machine Solutions. "Getting closer to our customers isn't a marketing shift, it's how we deliver better outcomes."

Built Around Precision, Process, and People

At the core of the updated brand are three pillars that define how Machine Solutions delivers excellence for its customers every day:

Precision - Engineered accuracy that enables customers to meet the exacting tolerances required for life-critical medical devices.

Process - Integrated solutions that streamline workflows, improve efficiency, and support customers as they develop, validate, and scale production.

People - A global sales and field service organization that works closely with customers to understand their applications, support production on the floor, and deliver long-term lifecycle service.

Together, these pillars reflect a customer-first approach that prioritizes real-world manufacturing outcomes.

One Company, One Focus

As part of this evolution, Machine Solutions is also updating the visual identity, look, and color system across all 11 portfolio companies. This refinement represents an intentional, evolutionary move toward "one company, one focus" while preserving the technical expertise and legacy capabilities that customers trust.

The unified visual system improves clarity, consistency, and recognition across digital and physical touchpoints, while reinforcing that customers are engaging with a single, integrated partner capable of supporting them across multiple technologies and applications.

"Our commitment hasn't changed," said Strini. "Understand the application. Optimize the process. Partner for the long term."

ABOUT MACHINE SOLUTIONS, INC.

Machine Solutions Inc. is the premier provider of advanced equipment and services to the medical device industry. The unified brands of MSI, SteegerUSA, Vante, PlasticWeld Systems, Crescent Design, Beahm Designs, BW-TEC, Intec Automation, SEBRA, and Alpine Laser provide a breadth of products to support customer needs and growth. Machine Solutions provides superior customer experiences by focusing on delivering quality and value, and by dedicating resources to its aftermarket team for technical service and process support. Machine Solutions has been instrumental in automating manual processes in catheter and stent manufacturing operations and the broader medical device industry. Machine Solutions is privately owned by BW Forsyth Partners. For more information, visit machinesolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Adam Wade

Marketing Leader

(415) 781-9446

adam.wade@machinesolutions.com

SOURCE: Machine Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/machine-solutions-inc.-announces-brand-evolution-to-better-align-with-1131980