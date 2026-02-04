Revecore Earns Sixth Consecutive Best in KLAS Award for Complex Claims Services

Record-setting KLAS recognition underscores Revecore's role in helping health systems navigate mounting reimbursement pressure and reclaim earned revenue

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Revecore, a leading provider of complex revenue cycle management solutions for hospital systems nationwide, today announced it has earned its sixth consecutive Best in KLAS award for Complex Claims Services in the 2026 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. With this distinction, Revecore builds on the record it established in 2025 for the most consecutive Best in KLAS wins in the Complex Claims category.

The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback from healthcare providers nationwide, recognizing top-performing solutions and services. Revecore attained an overall performance score of 94.4 out of 100 and received A-level ratings across KLAS customer experience pillars of Loyalty, Operations, Relationship, Services, and Value.

"Health systems are facing unprecedented financial strain, and complex claims are increasingly where margin is either protected or lost," said Noah Breslow, Chief Executive Officer at Revecore. "Earning Best in KLAS reflects our team's ability to consistently deliver results in the most challenging areas of reimbursement, where deep expertise, disciplined execution, and data-driven insights make a measurable difference."

In feedback collected by KLAS, Revecore's customers cited the company's strong collections performance, proactive engagement, and specialized expertise in complex and workers' compensation claims as key attributes of its impact. As one customer explained to KLAS, "Revecore is collecting on the accounts. They have blown our previous firm out of the water when it comes to results. Revecore has far and above exceeded our expectations and baseline measures. The firm is also fast at responding, and they give good feedback, help, and explanations as needed." - Director, January 2025

"What we hear consistently from our clients is the need for greater focus and transparency around where revenue risk is accumulating," said Paul Havey, Chief Customer Officer at Revecore. "This recognition reflects our clients' confidence in our ability to deliver results when the stakes are highest."

"The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations," said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research. "Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We're honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action."

Revecore will be formally honored at the Best in KLAS Awards Show in March 2026 in Las Vegas. To view the full 2026 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report - Complex Claims Services segment, click here.

About Revecore

Revecore is a proven leader in complex revenue cycle management, trusted by over 1,300 hospitals and health systems nationwide. Purpose-built to master revenue cycle complexity, and informed by decades of operating experience, Revecore combines AI-enabled technology platforms, proprietary claims scoring models, deep clinical and reimbursement expertise, and an outcome-aligned partnership model to deliver outsized financial impact. A six-time Best in KLAS award winner for Complex Claims Services, the company has helped providers recover billions of earned revenue by resolving denials, underpayments, and complex claims at scale. For more information or to learn more about Revecore's partner program visit www.revecore.com.

