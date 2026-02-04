Anzeige
04.02.2026 15:38 Uhr
Dundon Advisers LLC: Dundon Advisers Appoints Anthony DeFeo as Managing Director to Lead Strategic Growth and Capital Formation

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Dundon Advisers LLC today announced that Anthony DeFeo has joined the firm as Managing Director, Marketing and Business Development. Mr. DeFeo will also be associated with affiliates Dundon Markets LLC and IslandDundon LLC. ("Dundon" refers to each or all three firms as context requires).

DeFeo will lead strategic growth and channel management across Dundon's businesses and will direct client relations for the asset management business, with a particular focus on the E1 strategy, seeking relative value in agency and non-agency RMBS, CMBS, and residential whole loans.

Mr. DeFeo brings more than fifteen years of experience in capital formation and investor relations across alternative investment strategies, including private credit, structured credit, and hedge funds. Over the course of his career, he has raised more than $1 billion in institutional and high-net-worth capital, helping scale multiple investment platforms from early growth to institutional scale.

Most recently, Mr. DeFeo served as Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations at Spectra Capital, where he raised over $120 million and supported rapid AUM growth. Previously, he held senior fundraising and capital formation roles at CKC Capital, where he raised more than $700 million and helped significantly expand the firm's asset base, as well as at healthcare-focused hedge funds Orchard View Capital and Sio Capital. He began his career at J.P. Morgan Chase.

"Anthony brings deep experience across investor relations, fundraising, and platform building, with a strong track record of partnering with investment teams to scale differentiated strategies," said Matthew Dundon, principal of Dundon Advisers. "His expertise and relationships will be a meaningful addition as we continue to grow the firm and launch new strategies."

"I'm excited to join Dundon Advisers at an important moment for the firm," said Mr. DeFeo. "The team has built a strong foundation across credit and restructuring, and I look forward to working closely with the investment team to introduce compelling, risk-adjusted opportunities to investors."

About Dundon

Dundon Advisers LLC provides corporate restructuring, financial transaction, investment management and litigation support services to institutional clients worldwide. Dundon Markets LLC is a broker-dealer acting in the United States. IslandDundon LLC is a real estate-focused financial adviser acting in the United States, and is also affiliated with Island Capital Management LLC. None of the foregoing is affiliated with Dundon Capital Partners, LLC.

Contact: Paul Weir, pw@dundon.com, (914) 341-1188

SOURCE: Dundon Advisers LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/dundon-advisers-appoints-anthony-defeo-as-managing-director-to-lead-1133545

