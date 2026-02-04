VPT, Inc.: VPT Expands NewSpace VSC Series with High-Efficiency Point of Load DC-DC Converter

BLACKSBURG, Va., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VPT, Inc., a HEICO company (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI), announces the release of the VSCPL1210SG, the first point of load DC-DC converter in its award-winning VSC Series of space-grade COTS power supplies. Delivering up to 10 A of output current with peak efficiency up to 95%, the VSCPL1210SG expands VPT's NewSpace product offering and completes a full power-conversion solution that includes isolated DC-DC converters, point of load converters, and EMI filters.

The VSC Series is a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) product line designed for smaller satellites in low Earth orbits (LEO), and NASA Class D missions where the balance of cost and guaranteed performance is critical. This series is radiation tested to 42 MeV/mg/cm² with no destructive SEE events (SEGR, SEB, SEL) and tested to 40 krad(Si), guaranteed to 30 krad(Si), for TID in accordance with VPT's in-house radiation hardness assurance (RHA) plan.

Operating from a 4.5 to 13.2 V input and offering an adjustable output from 0.8 to 5.0 V, the VSCPL1210SG delivers reliable performance across the full temperature range of -55 °C to +105 °C with no power derating. Its proprietary packaging enables dual-side heatsinking with low outgassing, while the surface-mount design supports streamlined reflow soldering and simplified board-level integration.

"We designed the VSCPL1210SG to deliver high efficiency, tight regulation, and simplified board-level integration while maintaining the radiation tolerance required for LEO environments," said Brandon Witcher, Principal Design Engineer. "The goal was to meet NewSpace performance needs without pushing beyond the cost constraints that define this market."

To further expand the series, VPT will introduce two additional point of load converters later this year: the VSCPL0510SG with a 10 A output and the VSCPL1220SG with a 20 A output.

The VSC Series complements VPT's hermetic hybrid SVL Series of rad hard products available on DLA SMDs.

The VSCPL1210SG is manufactured in an ISO9001, J-STD-001, and IPC-A-610 certified facility and is available for order now. Sales are subject to all applicable U.S. export license restrictions and regulations. Additional information can be obtained by contacting a local VPT distributor.

About VPT and HEICO

VPT, Inc., part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters, EMI filters, and custom engineering services for avionics, military, space, and industrial applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, ESA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit www.vptpower.com.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about HEICO, please visit www.heico.com.

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations, which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations. Further restrictions may apply. The information provided is considered accurate at time of publication, errors or omissions excepted. VPT, Inc. reserves the right to make changes to products or services without prior notification and advises customers to obtain the latest version of all relevant technical information from VPT to verify data prior to placing orders. VPT, its logo and tagline are registered trademarks in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other names, product names and trade names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

