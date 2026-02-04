Lack of objectivity has led to a decline in legacy programing ratings while Patriot.TV (CBMJ) growth exceeds Disney (DIS), Paramount Global (PARA), Comcast (CMCSA), Newsmax (NMAX), Sinclair (SBGI), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and Fox Corp. (FOX).

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc. (OTCID:CBMJ) On a recent broadcast of The JD Rucker Show, JD Rucker, President of Patriot.TV, delivered a pointed explanation of public remarks by Billie Eilish (one of our generations most respected artist) concerning U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). While applauding her conviction to the issue, he used her comments as a high-profile example of what he described as "performance politics", activism driven by applause lines rather than facts, law, or context. An issue that is prevalent throughout the media as audiences increasingly do not read beyond headlines.

Rucker argued that regardless of ones view on the subject, Eilish's statements reflected a broader celebrity trend: framing complex policy issues through emotionally charged soundbites that resonate with a narrow audience while bypassing legal realities and the larger societal picture. This does not reflect negatively on Eilish or her opinion but rather a broader trend to focus on one line sound bites during events that are intended for entertainment. The comments from the show can be seen in their entirety at www.patriot.tv

"When national policy is reduced to slogans, the public isn't informed, it's misled," Rucker said. He emphasized that immigration enforcement debates require consideration of statutory authority, humanitarian concerns, and long-term consequences, not just viral rhetoric.

Using Eilish's remarks as a case study, Rucker expanded the discussion to a systemic issue across media and entertainment, where celebrity commentary often substitutes visibility for understanding. This narrative spans all sides of isle and although Eilish was merely expressing her personal opinion, he cautioned that this approach fuels polarization and undermines productive debate, particularly when amplified by platforms that reward attention over accuracy.

Independent Media Momentum vs. Legacy Media Decline

Rucker's critique comes as Patriot.TV continues to gain traction with audiences seeking analysis over theatrics. Engagement trends increasingly favor independent platforms, while corporate broadcasters struggle to retain trust and attention. Audience erosion across legacy media has been widely observed at Fox Corporation, The Walt Disney Company, Comcast, NBC, Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN, and Paramount Global, CBS) underscoring a broader shift in where viewers place their time and trust.

The Grammys: From Cultural Event to Activism Stage, and the Audience Walked Away

Rucker also pointed to the Grammy Awards as a cautionary parallel. Over the past decade, the Grammys have experienced a sustained decline in viewership and cultural relevance, coinciding with a shift away from celebrating music toward recurring political and social messaging. Once a mass-appeal event drawing tens of millions, recent broadcasts ranked among the lowest in the show's history.

Commentators increasingly note that as the program leaned into activism, many viewers disengaged entirely, choosing alternatives that deliver entertainment without ideological lectures. The result has been diminished anticipation, reduced advertiser enthusiasm, and a shrinking cultural footprint. "Audiences can handle disagreement," Rucker noted, "but they reject being talked down to by platforms that drift from their core mission."

For CBMJ and Patriot.TV, these trends reinforce a straightforward thesis: relevance is earned through substance, authenticity, and respect for the audience. As legacy institutions grapple with declining engagement, independent media that prioritize evidence-based discussion over applause lines are capturing attention and credibility, reshaping the competitive landscape.

About JD Rucker: JD Rucker is a journalist, commentator, President of Patriot.TV, and founder of multiple independent media outlets. Known for his investigative approach and principled conservatism, Rucker has built a reputation for challenging power, exposing corruption, and addressing the spiritual forces shaping modern politics. He also holds an executive leadership role at Patriot TV, where he has helped spearhead the platform's rapid growth in audience and content.

About Patriot TV: Patriot TV is a conservative media network (and a wholly owned subsidiary of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.) dedicated to defending liberty, faith, and the Constitution. Through original programming, investigative reporting, and unapologetic commentary, Patriot TV provides an alternative to corporate media narratives and serves a growing audience seeking truth without compromise. With a cutting-edge, multi-platform distribution strategy, Patriot TV reaches viewers via its website, social channels, and streaming apps, monetizing content through sponsorships, advertising, e-commerce, and subscriptions.

About Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc. (OTCID:CBMJ): Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc. (CBMJ) is a publicly traded media and digital broadcasting company focused on delivering conservative and faith-based content. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Patriot TV, serves as a premier destination for news, commentary, and original programming that reflects traditional American values. CBMJ's portfolio also includes online news sites, e-commerce properties, and other media assets aligned with its America-first, pro-freedom mission. For more information, visit Patriot.TV.

