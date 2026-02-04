Seven Years Strong: Optima Tax Relief Continues Customer Service Winning Streak at Stevie Awards

Customer-First Approach Earns Continued Recognition for Service Excellence

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Optima Tax Relief, the nation's leading tax resolution firm, has been honored with one Gold and two Silver Stevie Awards in the 20th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, marking the company's seventh consecutive year of recognition by the Stevie Awards and highlighting its sustained excellence in customer service and continued investment in people and technology.

For the second consecutive year, Optima Tax Relief received the Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year - Financial Services (100 or More Employees), a distinction that underscores the company's consistency, scale, and leadership in delivering exceptional client experiences. In addition, Optima earned Silver Stevie Awards for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service - Financial Services Industries and Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year - Financial Services Industries.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are among the world's most respected honors for organizations and professionals in customer service, contact centers, sales, and business development. The Stevie Awards organization administers nine premier business awards programs, including the American Business Awards and the International Business Awards.

"These awards are a direct reflection of the care, expertise, and consistency our teams bring to every client interaction," said David King, Chief Executive Officer of Optima Tax Relief. "Our customers often come to us feeling overwhelmed and uncertain, and earning recognition at this level reinforces that we're delivering not just solutions, but trust and reassurance when it matters most."

Optima's customer service operations combine highly trained tax professionals with proprietary technology designed to improve efficiency, transparency, and communication throughout the resolution process, ensuring clients feel informed and supported at every stage.

"Our team's dedication goes beyond resolving tax issues. It's about providing clarity, confidence, and peace of mind to every client we serve," said Chrissy Bui, Chief Customer Officer at Optima Tax Relief. "These awards validate the hard work and compassion our people bring to every interaction, and they inspire us to keep raising the bar."

As Optima Tax Relief looks ahead, the company remains focused on investing in technology, expanding its customer service capabilities, and continually refining its processes to deliver best-in-class support for taxpayers nationwide.

