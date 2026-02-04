WGI Inc.: WGI Welcomes Trent Huffman, PE as Roadway Design Manager

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Trent joins the firm's Transportation Division

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Tim Hayes, P.E., NC Transportation Division Manager, proudly announces that Trent Huffman, P.E., joined WGI's Transportation Division as the Roadway Design Manager. Trent will be based in WGI's Raleigh, North Carolina office.

Trent strengthens WGI's already formidable position as a leading firm in transportation projects. He brings extensive experience managing and delivering North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) planning and design projects. Trent also brings experience in alternative delivery for freeway and express design-build projects.

Trent boasts an impressive track record in transportation project management for project delivery. Trent is highly considered an exceptional project manager with the ability to oversee multiple disciplines for project development and client management.

Tim Hayes, PE, WGI's NC Transportation Division Manager, expressed his enthusiasm about Trent's addition to the company: "We are proud to welcome Trent Huffman, PE, to our WGI Transportation Division. His arrival perfectly aligns with our expanding presence and the increasing demand for innovative engineering solutions in the North Carolina transportation market. With 30 years of unparalleled experience and a stellar reputation in transportation and alternative delivery management, Trent will be key in driving WGI's strategic growth. His character and commitment embody our core values, particularly 'Committing to Greatness,' making him an outstanding addition to our team."

Trent has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina. He also holds Professional Engineering licenses in North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, and Alabama. Trent spoke of his enthusiasm regarding his new role and arrival at WGI, stating, "WGI is known for delivering forward-thinking, innovative design solutions for transportation and alternative delivery projects. I am genuinely excited to join WGI and help as it grows its influence across North Carolina. This role offers the perfect opportunity to combine my expertise and passion for improving communities through transportation projects."

ABOUT WGI

As a multidisciplinary consulting firm, WGI has 23 offices in ten states and serves an active client base in over 49 states. WGI specializes in roadway engineering, structural engineering, environmental sciences, water resources, geospatial services, land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development, municipal engineering, mobility planning, parking solutions, building restoration, landscape architecture, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2024, ENR ranked WGI #171 on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. ENR Magazine also named WGI its 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the Southeast United States. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

WGI Company Contacts:

Will Schnier, P.E.

Chief Marketing Officer

Will.Schnier@wginc.com

512.669.5560

Tim Hayes, PE

NC Transportation Division Manager

Tim.Hayes@wginc.com

919.480.2530

