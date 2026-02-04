Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Revolutionäre Entwicklung im Megatrend - Der KI-Durchbruch für Pflege und Sicherheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 882656 | ISIN: US9174881089 | Ticker-Symbol: UTM
Frankfurt
04.02.26 | 08:03
51,50 Euro
-0,96 % -0,50
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,5053,0016:52
ACCESS Newswire
04.02.2026 16:02 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Utah Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq:UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-one cents ($.31) per share of common stock payable on April 3, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2026. This is a 1.6% increase over the dividend declared in the same quarter of the prior year.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long-term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

Contact:
Brian Koopman
(801) 566-1200

SOURCE: Utah Medical Products, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/utah-medical-products-inc.-announces-quarterly-dividend-1133232

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.